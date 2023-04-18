Liam Cahill is exactly where he should be as Tipp target redemption

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill: "The end of the Munster Championship will prove whether we got it badly wrong last year or not." Photo: Sportsfile

In many ways, the last few years of Liam Cahill’s life have been building towards this weekend.

On Sunday, he sends his Tipperary senior hurlers into the Cusack Park cauldron. With a successful apprenticeship served at minor, U-20 and U-21 level with the Premier County, and his skills further sharpened with Waterford, it was a matter of when and not if he’d take charge of the county’s flagship team.

And so far life has been good. A six-point defeat to all-conquering Limerick is the only blot on the copybook meaning they head for Ennis with a high degree of confidence, even if their last Munster Championship was a disaster and saw them finish fifth of five.

“I am not really surprised that the players have hit the ground running in that regard as what we are trying to do because of knowing what we were about as a management team previously,” Cahill (above) said.

“It is obviously a job of work because Munster is massively competitive and as it stands last year we were bottom of the pile and we’ll have it all to do to get back dining at the top table. We have a nice bit done but a good bit more to do.”

Hurling has seen much change in the last few years and not always for the better. Cahill knows he must prepare accordingly.

“It is hard to argue against that to be honest,” he replied when asked if the game was not the spectacle it once was.

“But you take last year’s Munster final and All-Ireland final, they were brilliant spectacles as well so I have a feeling this championship will be a really good championship. There are going to be a number of really good games in it.

“For all hurling people we need a good championship this year with more close games with plenty of raw emotion in them. There are lots of games coming between well-established teams in great venues that will contribute and support that so you’d be hopeful there will be some crackers to rejuvenate everybody.

“The league has led to that kind of a mindset in people who are looking at matches in February and March that are drab affairs as teams are trying out players and trying different things in poorer conditions and suddenly there is a lot of analysis around it and a big thing made of it.

“Now, once the long evenings are in and the good weather is there, the game of hurling will look after itself over the next couple of months.”

Last year, Cahill led Waterford into the Munster Championship. They entered the competition as league champions and were being billed as the side most ready to make an assault on Limerick and the game’s ultimate prize. They took out Tipp in the first round but, inexplicably, fell apart from there.

“There has been a lot of analysis done on Waterford last year because of winning the league but not progressing in the championship.

“It is intense, everyone knows that. For me, I am not changing a whole lot. Myself and Mikey Bevans have continued to do what we believe in. We will continue to stick to what we believe will work. Again, not trying to give a soft answer, the end of the Munster Championship will prove whether we got it badly wrong last year or not.

“I suppose, you have to hold your form through the Munster Championship, that’s the reality of it. Championship is where you are judged and people’s memories are short too, that Waterford team were ultra-competitive for the last three years and a lot of it was lazy analysis.

“People didn’t really scale back and look at what these guys had achieved but the whole thing came unstuck in two or three weeks, that is all. Some of the analysis was unfair on what the players had achieved and where they had come from over the previous three years.”

​That brought Cahill’s time in Waterford to a natural end. And having turned down the Tipp job once, he was never going to miss the chance again.

There’s a sense now that Cahill is exactly where he should be.

“For any of these jobs you have to have massive energy. You come off a testing three weeks in the Waterford role where ultimately things didn’t go to plan it does have an effect on you energy-wise.

“Having said that, when the opportunity came and I was approached by Tipperary knowing what happened in the past as regards not taking on the role, energy levels rose very quickly so it was an easy transition for me after a couple of weeks after the announcement when a guy can get his head around picking the people and putting the right structures in place, it works seamlessly enough after that to get back the energy levels required to drive a high-performance environment like this day in, day out.

“I have no worries in that regard, I am really looking forward to the task ahead and hopefully my term will be an energetic one and a successful one.”