Liam Cahill appointed as Tipperary hurling manager for next three years

Liam Cahill has been appointed as Tipperary hurling manager for the next three years.

In a move that was expected from the moment he served notice of his departure from Waterford on Friday last, where he had been manager for the last three seasons, Tipperary GAA signalled its intention to put Cahill forward for ratification at the next county board meeting.

He will be joined by Toomevara's Mikey Beavens who was his assistant for the last three years in Waterford and was previously at Cahill's side when Tipperary won back-to-back All-Ireland U-21/20 titles in 2018 and 2019.

The nucleus of his team for the next three years will be many of those players, some of whom Cahill's predecessor Colm Bonnar had already introduced this year.

Cahill has also won an All-Ireland minor title as Tipperary manager in 2016.

It came as Bonnar's home club Cashel King Cormacs has expressed its "great disgust" at the manner in which Tipperary GAA dispensed with the outgoing manager late last week.

Tipperary's management committee resolved to part company with Bonnar on Thursday last, conveying it in a way that has been considered distasteful in the county.

Their message that Bonnar was to be "relieved of his duties" has provoked a strong response from the club which outlined its "utter disappointment" at the tone of the Tipperary message.

The club describes Bonnar's commitment to Tipperary as a player, coach and most recently manager as a "sterling service without question."

"Since retiring as a player Colm turned his hand to coaching, establishing an equally impressive CV," the club said in its statement.

"From Fitzgibbon Cups with Waterford IT to coaching/management roles with Wexford, Waterford, Ballyhale Shamrocks (All Ireland club champions), Dunhill and a successful stint with Carlow.

"So when the opportunity to manage his native county came about in late 2021 he duly answered the call.

"It's worth pointing out that the general consensus on his appointment was that Tipperary Senior Hurling was entering a transitional period with time and patience the key components.

“This same point was reiterated at the 2021 Tipperary Board Convention.

"Therefore it was with great disgust to learn on social media a press release from the Tipperary County Board on Thursday July 14th, headlined by the line, 'Colm Bonnar relieved of his duties'.

"We find the statement totally unacceptable towards a man that had, firstly, given everything as a player in the Blue and Gold and secondly, was clearly enthusiastic about entering into the second of his three year term mandated by the County Board.

"Colm had a clear vision towards developing the current player base into the future and presented this to a 15 person Management Committee."

Cashel concluded by wishing Bonnar well. His position became more precarious last week when it emerged that two members of his coaching team, Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran, had stepped away.