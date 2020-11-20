Close

Lessons learned from Cody and guiding Kildare hurling into the future - David Herity on the switch to the sideline

Kildare manager David Herity. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kildare manager David Herity. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kildare manager David Herity. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kildare manager David Herity. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

EVERYONE thirsts for information about the methods which Brian Cody has utilised to become the most successful manager in GAA history and the candidness possessed by David Herity often sees him lift the lid on playing under Kilkenny's top Cat.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper has opened many people's eyes on what life is like under Cody, both the good and the bad, but he has no hesitation in admitting that much of what he learned from the 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning boss shapes his coaching outlook.

Herity will follow in Cody's footsteps when patrolling the Croke Park sideline on Sunday as his Kildare side eye Christy Ring Cup glory against Down and he employs many of the tried and tested routines which have underpinned Cody's extraordinary success.

