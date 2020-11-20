Lessons learned from Cody and guiding Kildare hurling into the future - David Herity on the switch to the sideline

EVERYONE thirsts for information about the methods which Brian Cody has utilised to become the most successful manager in GAA history and the candidness possessed by David Herity often sees him lift the lid on playing under Kilkenny's top Cat.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper has opened many people's eyes on what life is like under Cody, both the good and the bad, but he has no hesitation in admitting that much of what he learned from the 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning boss shapes his coaching outlook.

Herity will follow in Cody's footsteps when patrolling the Croke Park sideline on Sunday as his Kildare side eye Christy Ring Cup glory against Down and he employs many of the tried and tested routines which have underpinned Cody's extraordinary success.

Initially, Herity was "fairly ice cold" in his dealings with players during his time with the Dublin senior camogie squad as he thought remaining distant and aloof kept players on their toes, but that quickly changed and some of Cody's trusted techniques being staples of his style.

The famous flip board will again be used when Herity names the Kildare side taking to GAA HQ while he also welcomes players coming up with solutions to on-field problems by themselves rather than being spoon fed information from the line.

Things which Herity thought were "crazy" as a player now make "complete sense" while he has faith in his own beliefs and rarely second guesses himself having learned from the best with Cody securing his 16th Leinster crown as manager last weekend.

Lockdown posed plenty of problems for managers the length and breadth of the country but Herity reckoned there was only one template to follow during an unprecedented situation, and that was Cody's.

"I know that he wasn't talking to any of the players there for the bones of two months, not one message, not one word said to them and then when the county comes back around he'd say 'we hit it, and we hit it with passion' so that's a big thing," Herity says.

"At the time, you're afraid that you're not doing enough because you hear of what everyone else is doing but he gets it right and he never doubts himself. "He got things absolutely spot on during lockdown and I would have copied some of the things he was doing during that time.

"He did everything nice and calm and relaxed and made sure that when they came back they did everything right. There's a great honesty to him, you'll never see Brian going on training weekends or breaking any rules during Covid.

"He does everything by the book but he doesn't overdo it either. He knows exactly what the players need. When they come back that's when he'll go hell for leather and there'll be a freshness to it. He's excellent at bringing that freshness."

Read More

Herity caught the management bug early as the life of a goalkeeper often left him with plenty of time to analyse games from the goal line and he was player/manager of the St Pat's Fitzgibbon Cup team when made captain of the Dublin college in third year.

"When you're a goalkeeper, you spend your life standing there doing very little and seeing what's going on in the match and how you'd want to change things and you're thinking that way," the 37-year-old says.

"I got into management because I used to find myself extremely frustrated with how I was playing myself, I found myself being better at being able to talk to other players than I was talking to myself.

"I would've been a hypocrite. If a lad is injured now I'd tell him to take a rest but I know if I was injured I would have kept going and I like being able to give a lad a right bit of advice and try to make up for any mistakes I would have made myself."

Herity is also tongue in cheek about the attraction of management for many players who have just hung up their boots.

"A great motivation to go out coaching teams is as soon as you start having babies at home, you just want to get out of the house," he quips. "It's that bit of freedom. I used to be at training an hour beforehand, now it's an hour and a half. The brilliant thing my wife doesn't know how far away Kildare is."

Expand Close David Herity lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Herity lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup

The best piece of coaching advice which Herity received came from his mentor Mick O'Grady, who has vast experience with the likes of Tipperary, Limerick and Dublin, was that "you only have two f**** in you per year so spare them".

Herity, a teacher in St Mary's National School in Thomastown, would have been forgiven for cursing when only 16 of the 32 players which landed Ring Cup success two years ago under Joe Quaid returned for his first season in 2019 but he has knuckled down and turned the ship around.

"I asked eight lads after the club championship if they were interested in coming in and joining, if that was last year I probably would have got two max but this year I got seven out of the eight. It's just been a fantastic turnaround in the space of two years," he says.

"Lads are now mad keen to come into the set-up. We're able to make sure that we have 30 at training every night which is something that we didn't have last year, we had a max of 24 with all the injuries but it's savage this year.

"To see the amount of lads that actually want to come into the county set-up. Lads are ringing up and clubs are ringing up saying that 'this lad is at a level and that he should be included'."

Herity, who worked as coach under Willie Maher with Cuala for their Dublin SHC success this year, had seven full months between training sessions with Kildare due to the Coronavirus and the pressure was on when they returned on October 8.

The five-time All-Ireland winner admits that "things have fallen into place extremely well", though, with the cancellation of the county final allowing them extra time to prepare, as did their first-round walkover from Offaly.

Comprehensive victories over Wicklow and Roscommon booked their final place and with promotion already secured to the 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup for both finalists, he feels "Kildare hurling is in a very good place" for the step up which that will require.

Naas is now considered a hotbed of hurling while the likes of James Burke and Rian Boran have rubbed shoulders with some of the game's finest in DCU colours with Simon Lacey also part of a Fitzgibbon Cup-winning side with UCC, another example of their emerging force.

Former county footballer David Slattery has been a "massive adition" in recent months while old hands like John Doran and Paul Divilly are also on board and they will finally see a Kildare side emerge from the Ring after their previous two victories (2014 and '18) didn't yield promotion.

Time will tell whether they do so with silverware or not but there's no doubting that they are on the right track with a safe pair of hands to guide them forward.