Less weight of expectation may help Treaty three-peat

The hand of history weighs on Limerick’s shoulder this weekend as they seek a third successive All-Ireland title, something only five teams have achieved previously. But how heavy?

Cyril Farrell managed Galway to back-to-back Liam MacCarthy Cups in 1987 and 1988 but if there was pressure or heightened expectation around three-in-a-row, that magic GAA sequence, he didn’t feel it. Not in a county where success at that level had been so threadbare.

“In our lifetime the three-in-a-row never really existed,” he said.

“We just wanted to win an All-Ireland, three never came into it or four or even two. We won one and the next thing we won another one.

“It never really came into the equation. It wasn’t in the psyche to win three in a row. To win one every 10 years to keep the hurling on the map, that’s the way you would feel.”

Could the same apply to Limerick as they stand on the cusp of something really special this weekend?

Go back through the last century and only five teams have ever stitched together more than two in succession. Another 12 went down in flames, some as late in the season as the All-Ireland final itself.

Negotiating a straight course for three successive years demands a lot talent but a little bit of luck too.

Joe Cooney of Galway in action against Conor Donovan of Tipperary during the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, where Tipperary ended Galway's three-in-a-row hopes. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Joe Cooney of Galway in action against Conor Donovan of Tipperary during the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, where Tipperary ended Galway's three-in-a-row hopes. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In 1989, Galway had the ‘Tony Keady affair,’ the late centre-back’s 12-month suspension for playing illegally in the US earlier that year that provoked a lot of anger. At one stage, Farrell contemplated Galway withdrawing from the championship. It didn’t come to pass but that was the depth of feeling over the issue that summer.

Tipperary, who they had beaten in the 1988 final, beat them in the 1989 semi-final but only after Galway had two players sent off.

“The Keady suspension was a much bigger distraction than any three-in-a-row talk,” said Farrell. “That really put the cat among the pigeons.”

But his point about less successful counties, maybe those outside the Kilkenny-Cork-Tipperary triumvirate, not concerning themselves with title sequencing is well made.

Kilkenny did get three-in-a-row in 2008 and added a fourth in 2009 but for almost a century it eluded them and even if they’d never acknowledge it, it became a central talking point in those years after they put back-to-back together.

Five times they went to two: 1934, 1976, 1984, 1994 and 2004, before they eventually did it on the field of play. At that point they last won three-in-a-row in 1913, but only after being awarded the 1911 final when Limerick refused to play over a venue wrangle. Twice since the four-in-a-row was completed in 2009 they have gone back-to-back again without adding a third, underlining how difficult it is.

John Allen, Cork manager in 2006 when their three-in-a-row bid was halted by Kilkenny, had a different experience, precisely because of the point Farrell makes about expectation.

Cork had parallels to draw upon, the 1941-1944 team, 1952-1954 and 1976-1978 of which Allen himself was involved as a substitute for the 1978 final.

“We would have convinced ourselves that it’s (2006) a final, it’s one game but all the things that went on, particularly the week prior, certainly put attention on the fact that this is something bigger than one or two,” Allen said.

“Even looking at some of the coverage this week and the talk around it, the focus on Limerick got to this point from a county that had so little success, I remember a lot of extra requests for interviews, different media with different angles, comparisons to 1976-78. I do remember a lot more pre-match requests. There was a bit more awareness possibly going to happen, certainly in Cork.”

As it happened, Allen met Canon Bertie Troy, Cork manager for the previous three-in-a-row, when they got off the train after the 2006 All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford and he remembers thinking what a good omen that was.

“I was a link from that team to 2006. I hadn’t met him in a long time and I recall thinking what a good sign was, that it was somehow completing s circle with the link. Not to be!”

Limerick’s build up to this game has taken a turn with the probable unavailability of Cian Lynch because of an ankle injury but it’s been a group that has been largely unflappable up to now when met with any kind of challenge.

Limerick's build-up to this game has taken a turn with the unavailability of Cian Lynch due to injury

Limerick's build-up to this game has taken a turn with the unavailability of Cian Lynch due to injury

Preparations for Cork were flawless, as Allen remembers it and even from Kilkenny’s loss of JJ Delaney and John Tennyson in the build up to injury, the cards, he sensed, were falling their way.

Ultimately there was no punch that they didn’t see coming. Kilkenny just put a halt to their running game and ground them down and they struggled with that.

The idea that the length of the Croke Park grass that day inhibited is just something he has never bought.

“It was never mentioned. Nickey Brennan was president at the time and there was a bit of a conspiracy theory that the grass wasn’t trimmed as it should have been,” recalled Allen. “I wouldn’t have bought into that, I would have been more concerned with the fact that there was a heating issue on the train on the way up on the Saturday and we were sweltering. The air conditioning wasn’t working and my concern was that it was sapping the energy of the players. Because fellas were sweating. The grass conspiracy theory was just that, it had no bearing at all on how we played. They just stopped our running game.”

Win and Limerick elevate their status in the game where the oxygen thins, beyond all those other great teams that put two titles together in the past, the Wexford team of Rackards and O’Donnell in 1955 and 1956, Tipperary and the Doyles in the early to mid 1960s denied twice, the Kilkenny team of Eddie Keher, Pat Henderson, Noel Skehan and Brian Cody himself in 1974 and 1975, halted by Wexford in Leinster a year later.

Limerick never expected this. And maybe that’s the best way for it.

Three . . . Not so easy

Hurling’s three-in-a-row attempts have proved hard to get over the line. Here, we outline where they failed in the last 100 years . . .

Kilkenny 2014-2015 – lost to Tipperary, 2016 All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 2011-2012 – lost to Cork, 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final

Cork 2004-2005 – lost to Kilkenny 2006, All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 2002-2003 – lost to Cork 2004, All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 1992-1993 – lost to Offaly, 1994 Leinster semi-final

Galway 1987-1988 – lost to Tipperary, 1989 All-Ireland semi-final

Kilkenny 1982-1983 – lost to Wexford, Leinster semi-final

Kilkenny 1974-75 – lost to Wexford, 1976 Leinster final

Tipperary 1964-1965 – lost to Limerick, 1966 Munster quarter-final

Tipperary 1961-1962 – lost to Waterford, 1963 Munster final

Wexford 1955-1966 – lost to Kilkenny, 1957 Leinster final

Kilkenny 1932-1933 – lost to Dublin, Leinster final



And where they succeeded . . .

Kilkenny 2006-2007 – beat Waterford, 2008 All-Ireland final (won four-in-a-row in 2009)

Cork 1976-1977 – beat Kilkenny, 1978 All-Ireland final

Cork 1952-1953 – beat Wexford, 1954 All-Ireland final

Tipperary 1949-1950 – beat Wexford, 1951 All-Ireland final

Cork 1941-1942 – beat Antrim, 1943 All-Ireland final (four-in a-row in ’44)

— Colm Keys