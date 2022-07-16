| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Less weight of expectation may help Treaty three-peat

Limerick bid to go where only five other teams in the last century have gone before by completing an All-Ireland hurling three-in-a-row. But in a county where expectation isn’t always high, the pressure is less

Kilkenny&rsquo;s Martin Comerford, a current selector with Brian Cody, celebrates denying Cork the three-in-a-row in 2006 Expand
Joe Cooney of Galway in action against Conor Donovan of Tipperary during the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, where Tipperary ended Galway's three-in-a-row hopes. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Limerick&rsquo;s build-up to this game has taken a turn with the unavailability of Cian Lynch due to injury Expand

Close

Kilkenny&rsquo;s Martin Comerford, a current selector with Brian Cody, celebrates denying Cork the three-in-a-row in 2006

Kilkenny’s Martin Comerford, a current selector with Brian Cody, celebrates denying Cork the three-in-a-row in 2006

Joe Cooney of Galway in action against Conor Donovan of Tipperary during the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, where Tipperary ended Galway's three-in-a-row hopes. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Joe Cooney of Galway in action against Conor Donovan of Tipperary during the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, where Tipperary ended Galway's three-in-a-row hopes. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Limerick&rsquo;s build-up to this game has taken a turn with the unavailability of Cian Lynch due to injury

Limerick’s build-up to this game has taken a turn with the unavailability of Cian Lynch due to injury

/

Kilkenny’s Martin Comerford, a current selector with Brian Cody, celebrates denying Cork the three-in-a-row in 2006

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The hand of history weighs on Limerick’s shoulder this weekend as they seek a third successive All-Ireland title, something only five teams have achieved previously. But how heavy?

Cyril Farrell managed Galway to back-to-back Liam MacCarthy Cups in 1987 and 1988 but if there was pressure or heightened expectation around three-in-a-row, that magic GAA sequence, he didn’t feel it. Not in a county where success at that level had been so threadbare.

Most Watched

Privacy