Leinster SHC: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Kilkenny v Galway

Galway manager Henry Shefflin returns to Nowlan Park to face his own county Kikenny. — © SPORTSFILE

The King will step back into the marbled halls. So many happy days there in the black and amber.

So many black and blue evenings during the in-house games. Timber flying. Cody standing there. In the middle of it all. With a whistle that he never blew.

Henry returns as Galway manager. Maybe one day he'll wear the Bib that Derek Lyng now owns.

Lyng is a disciple of the Cody school. Scrap and scrape for every ball. Mirroring his own playing days.

TJ Reid was back in the team last week as Kilkenny comfortably beat Westmeath in Nowlan Park. Galway's job was harder. Overcoming Wexford by six points in Salthill.

Last summer, in Shefflin's first year, Galway reached the All-Ireland semi-final. Losing to Limerick by three points. Last season, in Cody's last year, the Cats came within a whisker of beating Limerick in the All-Ireland final.

Cody spent almost a quarter-of-a-century as Kilkenny manager. He'll spend Sunday in the Nowlan Park stand, pulling on every ball.

What time is throw-in?

The game takes place Sunday at Nowlan Park (2pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny): “We were comfortable against Westmeath, but we know we face a much bigger test now. Galway are a serious team, a strong team. A tough challenge for us. We didn't create too many goal chances against Westmeath and this is something that we will have to work on.”

Henry Shefflin (Galway): “I know, more than most, what playing at Nowlan Park means to Kilkenny. But it's a great opportunity for our lads. The chance to go there and play on a top quality surface in front of a big crowd. Why wouldn't you look forward to something like that?”

Predicted score

Kilkenny 1-19 Galway 0-22