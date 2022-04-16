Cian Kenny of Kilkenny is tackled by Kevin Regan of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC round 1 match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Kilkenny kitman Rackard Cody, starting his 45th Championship, in conversation with the Westmeath kitman Keith Quinn as they enjoy a cup of tea before the Leinster SHC round 1 match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Lee Chin of Wexford tussles with Fintan Burke of Galway during the Leinster SHC Round 1 match at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile