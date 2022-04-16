| 6.4°C Dublin

Leinster SHC guide: Henry Shefflin must make his Galway side ruthless like Brian Cody’s Kilkenny of old

Cats manager will have his view on his side’s positioning for Liam MacCarthy as Tribes boss has a tricky trip to face Wexford for starters

Galway manager Henry Shefflin during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Galway and Clare at Pearse Stadium in March. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Brian Cody: Needs his emerging players to make a mark this summer. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Galway manager Henry Shefflin during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Galway and Clare at Pearse Stadium in March. Photo: Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

The bookies have all but declared Leinster a ghost province for this hurling year, with Galway at joint third in the betting considered their best bet for Liam MacCarthy.

Back-to-back Leinster champions Kilkenny stand a neglected 9/1 on the list of possible All-Ireland winners, albeit in a market that – despite their recent league struggles – still considers Limerick odds-on for a fourth crown in five seasons.

