Leinster SHC guide: Henry Shefflin must make his Galway side ruthless like Brian Cody’s Kilkenny of old

The bookies have all but declared Leinster a ghost province for this hurling year, with Galway at joint third in the betting considered their best bet for Liam MacCarthy.

Back-to-back Leinster champions Kilkenny stand a neglected 9/1 on the list of possible All-Ireland winners, albeit in a market that – despite their recent league struggles – still considers Limerick odds-on for a fourth crown in five seasons.

No question, Henry Shefflin’s first-year stewardship of Galway will be the headline curiosity, specifically his influence on a dressing-room that failed to land a single meaningful blow in last year’s championship.

Shane O’Neill’s two years at the helm will be remembered for impressive league campaigns that established a hopelessly false impression of their readiness for the heat of summer.

Coming from the ruthless environment that spawned hurling’s greatest team of the modern age, it would be a surprise if Shefflin doesn’t believe that Galway need few things more urgently now than a pitiless competitive streak.

How often in his time wearing the black and amber did Kilkenny double-down on a goal-scoring moment by almost instantly adding another? They had a name for all but ending games in seconds that way, sharks scenting blood in the water essentially. No question, Galway need to carry a far more consistent goal-scoring threat than has been the case in recent times.

The suspicion here is that they have become a team just looking to pick off opponents from distance, out-pointing teams rather than looking to run amok. In their last ten championship games (played over three seasons), Galway have goaled more than once on only three occasions. And two of those opponents (Tipperary in 2020 and Waterford in 2021) were depleted at the time following the dismissals of Cathal Barrett and Conor Gleeson respectively.

Last year was an especially shocking blow-out from the Tribesmen, failing to land an identifiable punch on Dublin in the Leinster Championship before almost inexplicably falling 16 points adrift of Waterford by the second water-break in that All-Ireland qualifier.

Gleeson’s departure just before the resumption for an off-the-ball incident with Joe Canning redressed the balance somewhat, but the truth is that only two injury-time Jason Flynn goals ultimately dignified their fall.

Now Galway’s first post-Canning championship surely demands some kind of new dynamic from a group that, too often, looked short of conspicuous on-field leadership from anyone other than the Portumna wizard.

Shefflin, to be fair, has trawled the county far and wide, operating off an extended squad of 50 players in early season before settling on a broadly experienced group of 34 for this championship.

Their campaign opens with a tricky trip to Chadwicks Wexford Park where Galway look set to come up against opponents bristling from their virtual no-show in the National League semi-final.

That 19-point collapse against Waterford carried the added sting of injuries to Conor McDonald and the returning Lee Chin that Wexford manager Darragh Egan will dearly hope do not have long-term implications.

The Puckane man has made a hugely favourable impression thus far, building on the Davy Fitzgerald era rather than tossing the baby out with the bath-water.

Rory O’Connor was in sensational league form until that Nowlan Park semi-final and Wexford will need a game-plan to get the best out of the St Martin’s man if they are to seriously challenge for silverware this summer.

Egan will clearly hope that they have already secured a top-three berth in the province before heading to Kilkenny for round five.

Brian Cody, no doubt, has his views on the Cats’ position in the market, given their status as back-to-back provincial champions and the fact that Cork needed extra-time to edge them out of contention in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

There has been evidence of a decent reseeding programme under way in the Kilkenny dressing-room with the likes of David Blanchfield and Cian Kenny making extremely favourable impressions in this year’s league.

Cody also appears to have time on his side in the Leinster round robin this year given Kilkenny’s opening two opponents are Westmeath and Laois.

They will be expected to have full points on the board then before heading to Pearse Stadium for the standout early fixture of this championship, namely one pitting Cody against Shefflin on the Salthill line for a 2pm throw-in on May 1.

As ever with the modern Kilkenny, their chances of an extended summer may depend on the readiness of Shefflin’s old clubmate, TJ Reid, for what will be his 15th season under Cody’s stewardship.

Now 34, Reid remains a game-changing talent, but it is surely high time that the supporting cast came through with a more compelling back-up.

To that end, this has to be the summer that men like Billy Ryan and John Donnelly leave a lasting imprint.

Dublin made hugely promising strides early in the season, demolishing Wexford in the Walsh Cup final and following that up with an impressive start to their Division 1B league campaign, drawing with Waterford before beating Tipperary and Antrim.

But a 13-point Parnell Park whipping from Kilkenny in round four surely deposited scars that Mattie Kenny needs to ensure do not linger.

This is Kenny’s fourth year at the helm with little scope for any further talk of ‘work in progress’ within a dressing-room still buttressed by defensive options every bit as formidable as any available to their opponents.

He paid for an understandable gamble on Eoghan O’Donnell’s fitness last year, but the big Whitehall Colmcille man is captain this season and, presumably, determined to make up for what must have felt like a lost year in 2021.

Ronan Hayes wasn’t at his best throughout the league, but he remains a potentially exhilarating goal threat for the city team that simply must be exploited if they are to figure strongly in this championship.

Dublin will certainly need to hit the ground running as their games in rounds four and five are Kilkenny (home) and Galway (away), respectively. Failure to make top three in the province would almost certainly signal the end of Kenny’s tenure.

Accordingly, this feels like a ‘now or never’ season for so many in sky blue.

Laois avoided a relegation play-off in the league by dint of a single-point victory over Antrim, but the margin of defeats to Waterford (33 points), Kilkenny (17 points) and Dublin (10 points) can scarcely have pleased ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett.

A successful championship for them will, thus, be defined by the outcome of their game against Westmeath in the fifth and final group of round-robin fixtures. On the evidence of their Division 2A final win over Down, Joe Fortune’s men will fancy their chances in that contest, albeit neither team can expect any tangible reward from their other outings.

VERDICT: Kilkenny to make it three in a row.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

county-by-county guide

DUBLIN

All-Ireland titles: 6 (1938)

Leinster titles: 24 (2013)

Manager: Mattie Kenny (4th season)

Captain: Eoghan O’Donnell

Biggest Asset: Well-set defensively where they have arguably the country’s outstanding full-back in captain Eoghan O’Donnell.

A Question That Concerns Them: Can they summon a consistent goal-threat? Ronan Hayes looks the man to provide it, but Dublin’s game-plan simply has to create more opportunities for the Kilmacud Crokes man than has been the case thus far.

A good season is/A bad season is: If Dublin get everything right, Leinster is winnable/fail to make the top three in the province and it will almost certainly signal an undistinguished end to Mattie Kenny’s managerial tenure.

Where they currently rank in the province: Fourth

First game: v Laois SHC, April 16, Parnell Park, 6.30

GALWAY

All-Ireland titles: 5 (2017)

Leinster titles: 3 (2018)

Manager: Henry Shefflin (1st season)

Captain: Dáithí Burke

Biggest Asset: Size, physicality, and now, the presence of a genuine hurling legend in their midst who should have the players eating out of his hand.

A Question That Concerns Them: Do they have the on-field leadership to overcome mid-game moments of crisis? Recent evidence suggests they may be suffering from a chronic deficit in that area.

A good season is/A bad season is: Winning silverware/repeating last year’s inexplicable no-show in the championship.

Where they currently rank in the province: Second

First game: v Wexford SHC, April 16, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.30

KILKENNY

All-Ireland titles: 36 (2015)

Leinster titles: 73 (2021)

Manager: Brian Cody (24th season)

Captain: Richie Reid

Biggest Asset: Brian Cody’s capacity to defy those who portray him as stubbornly old-school. His team are reigning back-to-back Leinster champions and still capable of beating anyone on their good days.

A Question That Concerns Them: Who will pick up the attacking slack for Kilkenny if Father Time catches up – as he must eventually – on the remarkable TJ Reid?

A good season is/A bad season is: Cody will be thinking Leinster again minimum/not making the provincial final and having little impact beyond will clearly have the critics in overdrive.

Where they currently rank in the province: First

First game: v Westmeath SHC, April 16, TEG Cusack Park, 6.0

LAOIS

All-Ireland titles: 1 (1915)

Leinster titles: 3 (1949)

Manager: Séamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett (2nd year, 2nd term)

Captain: Pádraig Delaney/John Lennon (joint)

Biggest Asset: A deep desire to be more than just whipping boys at this level and the presence of some outstanding individual talents who will always concentrate the minds of opponents.

A Question That Concerns Them: Plunkett voiced unease about fitness levels within the group last year. Has that issue been resolved?

A good season is/A bad season is: Winning a game (ie v Westmeath)/failing to do so and being hammered in all of the others.

Where they currently rank in the province: Fifth

First game: v Dublin SHC, April 16, Parnell Park, 6.30

WESTMEATH

All-Ireland titles: 0

Leinster titles: 0

Manager: Joe Fortune (1st year)

Captain: Aonghus Clarke/Killian Doyle (joint)

Biggest Asset: Davy Glennon’s eye for goal was writ large on their NHL Division 2A final defeat of Down.

A Question That Concerns Them: The worry that their immediate return to Division 1 hurling for next season signifies little beyond the yo-yo pattern of a league structure offering little prospect of real development.

A good season is/A bad season is: Beating Laois/Losing to Laois and falling to heavy defeats in their other four games.

Where they currently rank in the province: Sixth

First Game: v Kilkenny SHC, April 16, TEG Cusack Park, 6.0

WEXFORD

All-Ireland titles: 6 (1996)

Leinster titles: 20 (2019)

Manager: Darragh Egan (1st year)

Captain: Lee Chin

Biggest Asset: Momentum carried over from a decent league campaign before Waterford got a hold of them in the semi-final. If that confidence hasn’t been obliterated by one bad day, they can be a handful for anyone.

A Question That Concerns Them: If Rory O’Connor’s effectiveness is diminished (as was the case against Waterford), who is equipped to pick up the slack in their attack?

A good season is/A bad season is: Winning a 21st Leinster title would be huge for this group now/failing to make the provincial top three.

Where they currently rank in the province: Third

First game: v Galway SHC, April 16, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.30