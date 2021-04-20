Leinster SHC 2021 draw: Kilkenny start provincial title defence against Wexford or Laois

Richie Hogan scoring his wonder goal against Galway in last year's Leinster SHC final. Photo: Sportsfile

Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald are on a Leinster Senior Hurling Championship collision course following this morning's draw.

If Fitzgerald's Wexford negotiate a tricky quarter-final tie against Laois, they will face reigning Leinster champions Kilkenny in the semi-final.

Wexford, Leinster champions in 2019, badly underperformed last year and this is widely expected to be Davy Fitzgerald’s last with the Model county.

Antrim will meet Dublin in their first championship game back as an elite force.

Darren Gleeson’s team beat Kerry in the Joe McDonagh final last year on the same day as Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC triumph over Waterford and their reward is a crack at the Dubs, who they last beat in the 2010 championship.

With last year’s provincial finalists, Kilkenny and Galway not only receiving byes to the semi-finals but kept at opposite sides of the draw and so unable to meet until a possible decider, there was little by way of excitement.

Galway will play the winner of the Dublin/Antrim clash in the semi-finals, having lost to Mattie Kenny’s team when they last met in championship action in Parnell Park in 2019.

All quarter-final and semi-final games will be played at neutral venues, with the Leinster final slated for July 17 in Croke Park, the same day as the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

LEINSTER SHC 2021 DRAW

Quarter-finals

Dublin v Antrim

Wexford v Laois

Semi-finals

Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois

Dublin/Antrim v Galway

