Leinster minor hurling round-up: Strong finish sees Antrim overcome Down while Kildare rout Carlow

ANTRIM produced a strong finish at a sunny Portaferry on Wednesday to overcome Down in the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

The Saffrons looked well on course early as two goals from Jack McCloskey helped them into a 2-5 to 0-2 lead towards the end of the first half, but Down rallied to bring the gap back to five at the break as they rattled off three of the final five points following a barren 20-minute spell to leave it 2-6 to 0-5.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break with substitute Feral Gilmore pointing just seconds in after being introduced as Down gradually got on top.

They were awarded a 38th minute penalty when Odhran Birt went down under a Ruairi McCormick challenge that saw the Antrim full-back sin-binned, with goalkeeper Pearse Smyth drilling low to the net.

Adam Rogan then sent in a shot that ended up in the net with Antrim goalkeeper Críostaí McAuley blinded by the sun. With Michael Dorrian levelling and a Deaghlan Mallon free giving Down a one-point lead, Antrim responded brilliantly and finished strong with the final seven points of the game to claim the win.

****

KILDARE set up a home date with Laois after easing to a 17-point win (2-23 to 1-9) over Carlow in the Leinster MHC first 1st round at Dr Cullen Park.

Niall Maher hit 0-15, 0-6 from play, as the Lillies led 1-16 to 0-3 by half-time, the goal a gem from James Dolan.

The second Kildare goal came 10 minutes after half-time from sub Killian Harrington while another sub Eoghan Doyle bagged Carlow’s goal.