| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Leinster MHC: Kildare continue winning run while Westmeath prove too strong for Carlow

Kildare 1-24 Meath 0-21

Kildare continued their winning run Expand

Close

Kildare continued their winning run

Kildare continued their winning run

Kildare continued their winning run

Kildare continued their winning run in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship with a fully deserved six-point victory over Meath.

Easy opening round wins over Carlow and Wicklow counted for little as Meath carried the game to Kildare for long periods and it took a 37th-minute goal from Olan Hynes Kelly to eventually put daylight between the sides.

Most Watched

Privacy