Leinster MHC: Kildare continue winning run while Westmeath prove too strong for Carlow

Kildare continued their winning run in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship with a fully deserved six-point victory over Meath.

Easy opening round wins over Carlow and Wicklow counted for little as Meath carried the game to Kildare for long periods and it took a 37th-minute goal from Olan Hynes Kelly to eventually put daylight between the sides.

Kildare and Meath were level on seven occasions inside the opening 18 minutes. Alex Bell hit five opening half frees and Kyle Ennis fired seven for the Royals to keep the respective scoreboards ticking over.

Late points from Ennis and Malachy Fisher for Meath closed the Kildare lead to 0-14 to 0-10 at the break.

Meath outscored Kildare by four points to one on the resumption and suddenly the gap was back to a single point. Influential captain Tim Ryan pushed Kildare two ahead before fellow midfielder Oran Byrne set up Hynes Kelly for that crucial goal.

Kyle Ennis hit nine second-half points for Meath to bring his personal total to 0-16 but Kildare had done enough to earn a tilt at near neighbours Laois in a weeks’ time. Late points from Tom Power, Alex Bell and Oisin Loughran eased Kildare to a 1-24 to 0-21 victory.

Late red cards for Kildare's Charlie Carroll and Meath's Conor Dixon didn't reflect on an otherwise sporting game.

Kildare: Fionn Kelly, Paddy Connolly, Sean Walsh, Colm Gordan, Ben Mulligan, James Bedford, Dylan Doherty, Tim Ryan 0-6, Oran Byrne 0-1,Oisin Loughrane 0-2, Charlie Carroll 0-1, Olan Hynes Kelly 1-0, Michael Owens 0-1, Alex Bell 0-10 (9 frees), Tom Power 0-3.

Subs: Paul L'estrange for Ben Mulligan 38.

Meath: Darren O Higgins, Odhran Daly, Fionn McHale, Conor McNally, Adam O Neill, Anthony Healy, Conor Dixon, Fergal Flynn 0-1 ,Mark Leavy, Patrick Jordan, Eoin Kellegher 0-1, Malachy Fisher 0-3, Conor Murphy, Tom Gordon, Kyle Ennis 0-16 (13 frees,1'65).

Subs: Cormac Slattery for Mark Leavy 44. Luke Loftus for Adam O Neill 59. Cameron Smith for Darren O Higgins 63.

Referee: Sean Michael Maher

Laois 4-14 Antrim 1-19

The Laois minor hurlers withstood a ferocious comeback by Antrim to keep their Leinster campaign alive following an absorbing clash in Abbottstown.

Damien Carter's charges led by seven points at half time but Antrim battled back brilliantly in the second half and drew level with ten minutes to play.

However, Laois had an ace in the pack in the form of Justin Duggan as the young man scored 3-5 - completing his hat-trick right at the end to secure the win.

The outcome of this game determined who would advance to the preliminary quarter finals and Laois's four point win ensures they continue while Antrim's campaign is over.

Laois had the wind in the first half and used it well for the majority of it, leading 2-10 to 0-9 by the end of it. Roan McGarry was Antrim's main score-getter against the wind but Laois's goals were crucial.

The first arrived when O’Mara cut a sideline straight to Eoghan Murphy who wriggled into space before finding Justin Duggan who bore down on goal before rattling the net on 15 minutes.

O’Mara turned from creator to scorer on 24 minutes when he got the ball in hand in front of the goals before rattling the top corner.

Laois were given a huge boost at the start of the second half when Ruaidhri Kavanagh played the ball down on top of the Antrim keeper who failed to deal with it and Justin Duggan was quick off the mark to bury the ball in the net.

Antrim's response was brilliant though as they chipped away before a goal from McGarry and a point from Ronan Fitzgerald set up a grand stand finish.

However, Laois got that fourth goal through Duggan before the end and they live to fight another day.

SCORERS – Laois: Justin Duggan 3-5 (three frees), Eoghan Murphy 0-5 (four frees), Ben O’Mara 1-1, Ruadhri Kavanagh 0-2, Jordan Downey 0-1.

Antrim: Roan McGarry 1-10 (nine frees, one 65), Ronan Fitzgerald 0-3, Liam Glackin 0-2, Niall Magee, Ben O’Kane, Orrin O’Connor and Enda McGurk 0-1 each.

LAOIS: Ethan Lafferty; Oran Gorman, Ryan Peters, Eli Quinn; Paddy Callaghan, Evan Cassin, Liam Whelan; Ruadhri Kavanagh, Jordan Downey; Caelum O’Brien, Cormac Byrne, Ben O’Mara; Eoin Bracken, Eoghan Murphy, Justin Duggan.

Subs: Cian Hill for Whelan (36), Kyron Cuddy for Bracken (40), Shane Connolly for O’Brien (42), Lorcan Dunne for Cassin (60)

ANTRIM: Anthony Mullan; Reece Cunning, Cian Baudant, Callagh Mooney; Niall Magee, Liam Glackin, Charlie McAuley; Enda McGurk, Ben O’Kane; Sean Óg Blaney, Callum Kane, Liam McEnhill; Roan McGarry, Orrin O’Connor, Padraig Martin.

Subs: Ronan Fitzgerald for Kane (22), John Scullion for Blaney (HT), Corey Walsh for Martin (36), Sean Óg McLAren for Mullan (45)

Referee: Caymon Flynn

Westmeath 3-10 Carlow 0-7

With corner forward Conor Heffernan in top form, Westmeath defeated Carlow by an unflattering 12-point margin in the first knockout round of the Leinster championship in ideal conditions for hurling in Mullingar.

Joey Dalton opened the scoring in the first minute and Carlow led by 0-2 to 0-0 before Caolan Ready opened Westmeath's account in the fifth minute. Accurate free-taking by Jake Nolan kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Barrowsiders, but Westmeath pounced for two goals at crucial stages of the first half.

The first came when Heffernan found the net with aplomb at the end of a fine move in the 17th minute. The second arrived on the stroke of half-time, full forward Caolan Ready's fine finish helping the wasteful Lake County outfit to a 2-4 to 0-5 lead at the interval.

Another Nolan free reduced the deficit early in the second half, but Heffernan pounced for his second goal in the 38th minute - after fine approach work by Ready - to put the home team totally in control. Heffernan then added a hat-trick of points, the third a fabulous score from open play, and Westmeath went on to ease their way to a facile win.

Scorers

Westmeath: C Heffernan 2-6 (0-4f, 0-1'65'), C Ready 1-1, J Mulvaney 0-2, S Hayes 0-1.

Carlow: J Nolan 0-4 (4f), J Dalton, A Jordan (f), C Kavanagh 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Westmeath: K Loughlin; M Weir, J Murtagh, D Kenny; D Smith, C Martin, N Pierson; C McCormack, C Leech; J Mulvaney, W Larkin McHugh, E Meehan; C Heffernan, C Ready, B McNamee.

Subs: C McKeogh for Larkin McHugh (43), P Casey for Leech (45), A Flanagan for Pierson (49), S Hayes for McNamee (55), P Kiernan for Meehan (60).

Carlow: J Bermingham; D McGrath, G Murphy, E Doyle; M Carroll, M Dundon, C Murphy; J Nolan, C de Lacey; J Dalton, A Jordan, J Foley; K Nolan, C Kavanagh, R Ward.

Subs: E Doyle for Ward (42), TJ Darcy for K Nolan (49), C Meaney for Foley (55).

Ref: C Flynn (Meath).