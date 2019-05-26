Leinster Hurling Championship: Wexford and Galway in titanic struggle in Leinster championship
- Wexford looking for first Leinster Championship win over Galway at fourth attempt
- Tribesmen still without talisman Joe Canning but Daithi Burke returns from injury
- Galway beat Carlow last time out with Wexford drawing their first game with Dublin
Galway v Wexford from Pearse Stadium at 4pm
