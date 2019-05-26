Sport Hurling

Sunday 26 May 2019

Leinster Hurling Championship: Wexford and Galway in titanic struggle in Leinster championship

  • Wexford looking for first Leinster Championship win over Galway at fourth attempt
  • Tribesmen still without talisman Joe Canning but Daithi Burke returns from injury
  • Galway beat Carlow last time out with Wexford drawing their first game with Dublin
Cathal Mannion of Galway in action against Aidan Nolan of Wexford
A Galway flag flies in Pearse Stadium prior to the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3A match between Galway and Wexford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tony Considine

Galway v Wexford from Pearse Stadium at 4pm

 

Online Editors

