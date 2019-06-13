The Leinster hurling championship round robin will come to a dramatic conclusion this weekend with one of four teams joining Carlow in exiting the championship on Saturday evening.

Leinster hurling championship permutations: What Galway, Kilkenny, Wexford and Dublin must do this weekend

The close nature of the Leinster Championship means it is hard to predict who will reach the provincial showpiece, who will go into a preliminary All-Ireland quarter final, and who will exit the championship.

Here is a county-by-county list which will explain what each team can achieve this weekend, including who can join Carlow in exiting the championship.

Leinster SHC Round Robin:

Here is how all the teams in Leinster stand going into the last round. Carlow aside, all can get to a provincial final, go into the back door, or get knocked out of the championship.

The top two teams will contest the Leinster final, with the third-placed team facing the Joe McDonagh Cup winners in a preliminary quarter-final.

Below is the Leinster table as it stands going into the final round of games this Saturday.

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts

1 Galway 3 2 1 0 72 65 5

2 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 88 70 4

3 Wexford 3 1 2 0 75 60 4

4 Dublin 3 1 1 1 77 70 3

5 Carlow 4 0 0 4 73 120 0

Galway

Leinster final:

Micheal Donghue's men are the best placed to remain in the championship, with win or a draw against Dublin seeing them comfortably into a Leinster final regardless of the result in the Kilkenny and Wexford game.

3rd place:

If the Tribesmen lose to Dublin they will go into the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against the winners of the Joe McDonagh Cup, providing there is a winner in the other clash.

Knocked out of the championship:

However, if they lose to Dublin and Kilkenny v Wexford ends in a draw, then Galway will be knocked out of the championship on scoring difference, with four teams on five points.

Galway's tight match against Carlow puts them level with Dublin on scoring difference, meaning a Dublin win would knock Galway out should all teams finish on five points.

Kilkenny

Leinster final:

Brian Cody's men will reach a Leinster final if they win or draw against Wexford, or if they draw with Wexford.

3rd place:

If Wexford and Galway win then Kilkenny will qualify for the preliminary quarter-final, with four points compared to Dublin's three. They can also come in third if Wexford wins and the other clash is a draw, with their head-to head giving them the nod ahead of Dublin.

Knocked out of the championship:

The only way that Kilkenny can be knocked out of the championship is if Wexford and Dublin win.

Wexford

Leinster final:

If Wexford beat Kilkenny they will reach the Leinster final, regardless of the result in Dublin v Galway.

3rd place:

Davy Fitzgerlad's men will qualify in third if they draw with Kilkenny, providing that Dublin don't win against Galway.

Knocked out of the championship:

If Dublin and Kilkenny win then they will be knocked out of the championship.

Dublin

Leinster final:

If Dublin beat Galway then they will book a place in the Leinster final.

3rd place:

The only way that Dublin can qualify in third position is if there is a four-way tie for points. This will happen if Dublin win and Kilkenny v Wexford end in a draw. Unless Dublin rack up a huge score against Galway they will likely end up behind Kilkenny and Wexford on scoring difference.

Since Mattie Kenny's side are currently equal to Galway on scoring difference, a win would put them securely into third position in Leinster.

Knocked out of the championship:

Anything less than a win will see Dublin crash out of the championship. If they draw with Galway, they will be beaten by Kilkenny to third place on head-to-head and by Wexford on scoring difference.

