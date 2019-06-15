Leinster hurling championship: Final day drama as Wexford, Kilkenny, Dublin and Galway look to advance

Independent.ie

There's everything to play for at Wexford Park and Parnell Park this evening as the Leinster hurling championship reaches its conclusion. The action starts at 19.00 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/leinster-hurling-championship-final-day-drama-as-wexford-kilkenny-dublin-and-galway-look-to-advance-38221861.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38221857.ece/649db/AUTOCROP/h342/1516226.jpg