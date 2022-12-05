Leinster champs Ballyhale Shamrocks exasperated and relieved as shattered Crokes dual star Sheehy earns rest

In the GAA we live in constant danger of admiring ourselves a little too much.

‘Amateur’ this. ‘Volunteers’ that. ‘Cultural uniqueness’. Blah, blah, blah, blah.

But still. It’s impossible not to veer occasionally into self-regard. Not when the charm of the organisation presents itself so often.

There aren’t many sporting organisations, for instance, where you get a former president grilling a club manager for the benefit of local radio.

Yesterday was a muddle of a day for Ballyhale. They stormed into a 14-point lead against an exceptionally young Kilmacud team but finished panting, exasperated, relieved.

The tiny south Kilkenny village of miraculous hurling success won an unprecedented fourth provincial title in a row. But the pattern of the game didn’t bode well for what’s to come.

Nickey Brennan was there in his capacity for Kilkenny Community radio. He didn’t spare the timber.

“What happened ye’ in the second half? That’s not like Ballyhale at all. Ye’ were gasping for it at the end.”

“We sure were,” Ballyhale manager Pat Hoban agreed, not at all perturbed by the bluntness of his inquisition.

“At half-time we spoke about putting two halves together. Last week we were here and we had a poor first and finished well. Previous games in our championship we have been hot and cold so we came out and had two points on the board within two minutes and it was looking good.

“We conceded a soft goal, maybe a bit of a defensive error, they turned us over and just got huge momentum, wind picked up, we couldn’t win a puck-out and they really came at us in droves.

“Only for Dean in goals made a good save, we were in big bother.”

Read More

The first sign that yesterday in Croke Park was a little different came shortly after the hurling final.

In the dark little media room lodged in the underbelly of the Hogan Stand, we stood around awaiting a stray manager to come by to throw a little more light on the day.

Then Brian Sheehy went scuttling past the window, still dressed in his Kilmacud Crokes hurling gear, on his way around the stadium to take his place in the football dressing room and presumably put on a different set of Kilmacud Crokes gear.

“I have his stick but I don’t know where I left it,” laughed Crokes hurling manager Kieran Dowling afterwards.

As it went, Sheehy never got off the bench for the footballers but he’ll get a Leinster medal and have a strong crack at winning an All-Ireland.

“Our S&C coach came to me there at half-time to say, ‘look, he looks absolutely shattered’,” Robbie Brennan, the Crokes football manager, explained later.

“He was upbeat enough considering how close they went in the hurling final but we just felt it probably wouldn’t have been fair to bring him in at that stage.

“Had it been closer, potentially we might have, but I didn’t feel there was a need to risk him so we just left him off.”

It’s hard not to wish him well.

Crokes are a club of two strong and independent strands. Yesterday they arrived at the same stage at the same venue on the same day but the journey hasn’t been without occasional friction and Sheehy simply giving up on all of this and picking a side would been welcomed by many in his club.

So there was something more than a little admirable about his quest to try both, about winning county titles in football and hurling and then keeping all the plates spinning into Leinster.

A medal in both codes would have made it an extraordinary haul for 2022 but yesterday is unlikely to be his last chance to win a Leinster hurling title.

​“We’ll keep working and try and get back. You don’t build an empire in a day,” Dowling noted.

“But we also have the economic imperative that we have a lot of highly educated players here who will emigrate.

“Darragh Butler is gone to the airport to emigrate to Australia. That’s one down.

“So that’s always going to happen to us. We will always lose players abroad. That’s part of our history. That’s going back to my time. That’s life.”

Life for the Crokes footballers couldn’t be much better just now, even if their season will be judged on what’s to come.

A nine-point average winning margin in Leinster. No goals conceded.

These are the figures of a team with bigger things on their minds.

“It was a little bit emotional before we went out,” admitted Brennan. “Because they (the hurlers) had put in such a shift from the position they were in.

“It’s a bit of a special time at the moment. It doesn’t last forever.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​