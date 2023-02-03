Lee Chin not in Wexford hurling squad for Galway opener

Lee Chin won't be part of the Wexford team to take on Galway. Photo: Spoprtsfile

Lee Chin will not be part of the Wexford squad for their opening Allianz Division 1A hurling league match against Galway.

Chin will miss the game, which doubles as the Walsh Cup final in Chadwicks Wexford Park, because of injury picked up against Kilkenny in the recent Walsh Cup game that marked the first night under floodlights at the venue.

Also missing from the squad named is the promising Richie Lawlor who is believed to have picked up a foot injury that could curtail his league activity while on third level duty during the week with DCU.

Wexford (SH) v Galway: M Fanning; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; C Foley, D Reck, S Donohoe; D O'Keeffe, K Foley; C Hearne, L Og McGovern, C McGuckian; C Dunbar, C McDonald, M Dwyer,