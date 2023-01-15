Lee Chin makes impact off bench to keep Wexford’s Walsh Cup hopes alive

15 January 2023; Richie Lawlor of Wexford in action against Jason Sampson of Offaly during the Walsh Cup Group 2 Round 2 match between Offaly and Wexford at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Lee Chin came off the bench and buried a goal from his very first touch as Wexford deservedly overcame Offaly to keep their Walsh Cup campaign afloat in Birr.

The Wexford talisman’s 58th minute strike, finished in typically barnstorming fashion after gathering a Shane Reck delivery and leaving his marker for dead, left the visitors eight clear and seemingly cruising.

But Offaly manager Johnny Kelly will be pleased with how his 14 men finished the contest and left Wexford hanging on by just three points at the final whistle.

They had lost full-back Ciaran Burke to a second yellow after 55 minutes, and Chin’s goal appeared to deliver the last rites.

Instead, the Faithful outscored Wexford 1-4 to 0-2 down the home straight.

They had reduced the margin to five when another decorated Wexford sub, Conor McDonald, hit back with a rapid 0-2, the second point diverted over by a fine save from Offaly sub ‘keeper Stephen Corcoran.

But then another Offaly replacement, David Kelly, struck their second goal after 73 minutes, outfoxing Mark Fanning with an audacious free from the edge of the ‘D’, and Brian Duignan’s follow-up point briefly raised the prospect of an unlikely smash-and-grab draw for the underdogs.

But it was not to be, and Wexford will now hope to back up this victory when the new Wexford Park floodlights enjoy a high-profile baptism against Kilkenny next Saturday.

Both teams arrived in Birr on the back of opening day defeats – Offaly to Kilkenny, Wexford to Laois – and served up another closely contested first half on a soft St Brendan’s Park sod.

Wexford were that little bit sharper, especially when working the ball out of defence via some slick handpassing, but still struggled to shake off their dogged hosts.

The visitors led by 0-3 to 0-1 before Offaly surged a goal clear, rattling off 1-2 in the space of two minutes. A brace from lively corner-forward Charlie Mitchell brought them level, then Eoghan Parlon released Oisín Kelly on a barnstorming burst through the middle of Wexford’s defence before the Offaly wing-forward finished smartly past Mark Fanning.

Wexford’s response was to rattle off eight of the next nine points during a ten-minute burst that threatened to take the game completely away from Offaly.

But from a precarious position, trailing by four, Offaly struck four of the last six points to leave them 0-13 to 1-8 adrift at the midpoint.

The game appeared to be petering out amid a multitude of second half switches during a disjointed second half, but Chin and Offaly’s late fightback brought matters to life again late on.

Scorers – Wexford: R Banville 0-9f, L Chin 1-0, J O’Connor, R Lawlor, C McDonald 0-2 each, M Dwyer, C Hearne, I Carty, C McGuckin, R Higgins 0-1 each. Offaly: D Nally 1-3f, C Kiely 0-4f, O Kelly 1-1, C Mitchell 0-3, E Kelly, J Clancy, B Duignan 0-1 each.

Wexford: M Fanning; N Murphy, L Ryan, C Devitt; G Bailey, E Murphy, I Carty; C McGuckin, R Lawlor; C Hearne, R Banville, J O’Connor; C Dunbar, R Higgins, M Dwyer. Subs: K Scallan for Bailey (48), C Byrne Dunbar for Dwyer (50), S Reck for E Murphy (54), T Kinsella for Banville (inj 55), C McDonald for Higgins (57), L Chin for Dunbar (57), C Firman for Devitt (60), C Foley for Lawlor (60), D O’Keeffe for McGuckin (63).

Offaly: E Cleary; P Cantwell, C Burke, D Maher; D King, J Sampson, K Sampson; C Kiely, P Delaney; O Kelly, E Parlon, R Ravenhill; E Kelly, J Murphy, C Mitchell. Subs: B Conneely for Parlon (ht), S Corcoran for Cleary (48), B Duignan for Kiely (48), D Nally for Murphy (50), J Screeney for Ravenhill (56), P Clancy for Kelly (59), J Clancy for King (inj 65), S Bourke for Delaney (66), C O’Meara for Mitchell (68).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).