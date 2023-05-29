Lee Chin leads from front as Wexford hold nerve to keep MacCarthy Cup status

Leinster SHC Round 5: Wexford 4-23, Kilkenny 5-18

After the week that was and all the recriminations that went with it, this was quite a response from a Wexford team balancing on a tightrope that threatened to toss them into the relative obscurity, by their standards, of Joe McDonagh Cup hurling in 2024.

A game delayed by 10 minutes because of traffic congestion outside Chadwicks Wexford Park went down to the wire, and with that time lag, most of the 9,725 knew what Antrim’s win over Westmeath in Mullingar meant.

It served to heighten the tension and the drama down that absorbing home straight as Kilkenny appeared to have it by the throat, leading by two points after Eoin Cody completed his hat-trick before Wexford hit five of the last six points. Every catch, every clearance and every score was greeted with rapturous acclaim by the locals, who sensed defiance when their team came from eight points down at one stage in the first half to lead by one at half-time.

Everything had been framed by the collapse seven days earlier from a 17-point advantage at one stage against Westmeath. With so much on the line for Wexford then, almost a century operating in the top tier at stake, it really was a gripping spectacle that required heroic feats, none greater than Lee Chin, who showed extraordinary leadership throughout when it was needed.

His levelling point on 67 minutes, five minutes after Eoin Cody’s third goal, was as inspiring as they come. He won possession around midfield and crashed through three tackles to finish on the run for 4-20 to 5-17.

But in everything he did as a focal point for Wexford’s ‘out ball’, as they switched to a more direct style that some of the old soldiers of past success had been pleading for, he was magnificent, scoring 1-10 throughout.

Cathal Dunbar’s subsequent sideline conversion threatened to blow the roof off the stand above where he struck it from for the lead, and when Oisín Foley broke for a two-point lead, the decibel level went to new heights.

Dunbar, who came off the bench, got the insurance score after TJ Reid had pegged Wexford back to a point and it was the trigger for emotional scenes with much joy and relief interspersed as Wexford players celebrated a fourth championship win from seven (one draw) since 2017 over Kilkenny.

Granted, Kilkenny had already qualified for a Leinster final and lost three players to injury by the 25th minute, current All-Stars Mikey Butler and Adrian Mullen and Martin Keoghan, none of which manager Derek Lyng could be sure about in terms of Leinster final participation. Afterwards, the sound system banged out Dancing At The Crossroads, the signature 1996 song, while there was also a rousing rendition by local tenor Anthony Kearns beforehand of Boolavogue, commemorating the 1798 Rebellion and clearly designed to lift the crowd.

But it had little impact as Kilkenny knifed through much too easily, with Cody and Martin Keoghan banging in goals for a 2-1 to 0-2 lead after just five minutes. There has been much local criticism in Wexford of the deployment of a sweeper, but Kilkenny’s runners had got through so easily it required an instant remedy and Diarmuid O’Keeffe dropped back to great effect, helping to steady the ship.

Kilkenny’s lead was out to eight points at one stage and there was a sense of foreboding around the ground that the wounds of seven days earlier would not heal. But when Jack O’Connor won a penalty, Chin converted and then Kevin Foley went spinning away for a second goal and the game and the place took on a different look and feel.

O’Keeffe was only an injury-time substitute last week, while Kevin Foley didn’t feature at all, but here they were pivotal. Rory O’Connor added spark in the second quarter, and by the break, Wexford had recovered to lead by 2-11 to 2-10. They built on it, and, with direct ball to Chin from Liam Ryan, plundered a third goal from Liam Óg McGovern before McGovern added a fourth for a 4-13 to 2-21 lead on 44 minutes.

But Wexford are never easy on themselves and had no handle on Cody. With Damien Reck on the sidelines, Simon Donohoe tracked him, and while he had some success, Cody’s pace and footwork had them in a spin. He added two more goals on either side of a Tom Phelan strike as the Conahy ace served more notice of his promise.

Cody’s hat-trick, skipping past O’Keeffe on 62 minutes, gave them that two-point cushion, but Wexford were undeterred and the response was really something in the circumstances. With the pressure involved, it was remarkable they struck just two second-half wides, scoring 2-12, after hitting nine in the first half. For Egan, it was a relief, and while his management will come under pressure, he feels he has something to offer.

“I really think I have something to offer to whatever team I am with, but particularly this group of players. We have a good bond, we have built a good bond,” he said. “People have tried everything to break it, between poor results and outside noise, but you know, I really think I have something to offer.

​“Lots of people would hope that I go up the road tonight and never come back down it, but that’s alright too. I have thick skin and I’m well able for all that.”

Egan praised his players for blocking out the “noise” rampant in the county during the week. “Our character, our tactics, our set-up, our fitness, everything was questioned, and do you know what? They had every right to after forfeiting a 17-point loss last week. They had every right to have a cut off us, but I think it is a lesson for people down here. You need to not get too low with the bad losses and not get too high with the wins. The group did well to block it out, and thankfully, the Wexford people voted with their feet today.”

Lyng admitted disappointment

at the failure by Kilkenny to control the game better after going eight clear, but the day belonged to Wexford.

If only every opponent wore black and amber!

Scorers – Wexford: L Chin 1-10 (1-0 pen, 6fs, 1 ’65); L Óg McGovern 2-1; K Foley 1-1; R O’Connor 0-4; O Foley, C Dunbar (1 sl) 0-2 each; L Ryan, D O’Keeffe, C McDonald 0-1 each. Kilkenny: E Cody 3-1; TJ Reid 0-7 (4fs, 1 ’65); T Phelan 1-4; M Keoghan 1-0; C Delaney, P Walsh, A Murphy, A Mullen, W Walsh, B Ryan 0-1 each.

Wexford – J Lawlor 6; L Ryan 7, M O’Hanlon 5, S Donohoe 6; Joe O’Connor 5, C Devitt 5, I Carty 5; D O’Keeffe 8, K Foley 7; Jack O’Connor 6, L Óg McGovern 8, O Foley 7; R O’Connor 8, C McDonald 6, L Chin 9. Subs: C Foley 6 for Joe O’Connor (18), C Dunbar 7 for Jack O’Connor (54), C Hearne 7 for K Foley (65), M Dwyer for McGovern (68).

Kilkenny – E Murphy 7; M Butler 6, H Lawlor 6, T Walsh 6; D Blanchfield 7, P Walsh 7, D Corcoran 6; J Donnelly 6, W Walsh 6; A Mullen 6, M Keoghan 6, T Phelan 8; B Drennan 5, TJ Reid 8, E Cody 9. Subs: C Delaney 7 for Butler inj (12), B Ryan 6 for Keoghan inj (13), C Fogarty l7 for Mullen inj (25), A Murphy 6 for Drennan (49), C Buckley for W Walsh (66).

Ref – C Lyons (Cork).