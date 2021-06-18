Lee Chin is confident that Wexford have put difficult year behind them and are beginning to find form

Lee Chin: "Towards the end of the league against Antrim, and particularly against Dublin, we started to find a bit of form and consistency." Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Lee Chin is adamant Wexford are carrying no hangover from their 2019 Leinster Championship success and they can distance themselves from the form that saw them slump to two championship defeats last year.

Chin (right) feels it’s not reflective of where there are as a team to judge them on two championship games last year – and he believes he saw enough against Antrim, when they drew in Corrigan Park, and against Dublin on the last day to suggest they are headed in the right direction.

“I don’t think there has been any negative effect (from winning in 2019). If anything we have gained a lot of confidence from it. Even in the Tipp game (All-Ireland semi-final) we knew we put in a very good performance, bar the last 15 minutes, but I don’t think we carried any sort of form or hangover into 2020,” he said.

“We played two championships matches in 2020. It was a Covid year, some responded a bit better than others. We didn’t go well against Galway in Croke Park and the following day against Clare. It was two games, and I don’t think it would be fair to sum us up in the two games we played last year.”

Wexford experimented during their five-match league programme – they were the only Division 1 team to use three different goalkeepers – but still came in second to Kilkenny. And Chin’s spell at full-forward for some of those games may well be a sign of what’s to come.

“A lot of lads got game-time who wouldn’t have got game-time before. We found a couple of different players and, in that sense, we got a lot out of it,” he said. “Obviously, there was inconsistency with some of the performances but towards the end of the league – against Antrim, and, particularly, against Dublin – we started to find a bit of form and consistency throughout our own game.

On his positioning at full-forward, Chin said, “If Davy believes that’s where I can contribute (full-forward) to our game, that’s where it will be. “Personally, I would prefer to be outfield more but it’s what’s best for the team.

“And it was nice to go in and try a different position, and it could happen in championship. If you didn’t try these things in the league, come championship it would probably be a bit of a shock to me.”

Some Wexford players had to restrict their movements, after a third player became infected with Covid that they were considered to have had close contact with, but as a storm blew up between Clare and Wexford over the identity of two Clare players as close contacts during the course of their league match Chin said it was no distraction to him.

“Maybe it’s just because I avoided it, but it honestly didn’t affect me at all. I honestly didn’t see much of what was going on, back and forward.”

He did find missing out on collective training between the Clare and Kilkenny matches as an interruption though. “It was obviously a surprise,” he said. “No one was putting themselves in any sort of position or situation to come down with Covid, but it was just unfortunate for ourselves that we had it in the panel.

“It was tough after only getting back for two weeks of training, and then we had to take pretty much two weeks off, and go back training by ourselves again. There was a significant amount of time when we couldn’t get together, and it’s not ideal when you are in the middle of a competition.”