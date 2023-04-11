Leading hurling referee Fergal Horgan has retired from the inter-county game.

In a surprise development Horgan has confirmed that he will not be part of the championship panel for 2023.

The former Tipperary All-Ireland minor winner and senior player is one of the most respected officials in the game and has refereed All-Ireland senior finals, in 2017 and 2020 and 2021.

In addition he has also refereed the 2017 and 2019 All-Ireland club finals and four All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

It is believed that Horgan, who is only 44 this year, may be somewhat disillusioned with inter-county refereeing structures.

He did not attend last week's fitness test in Dublin to clear the way for involvement in this year's panel but it was still felt that he would complete a test prior to the start of the championship on the weekend after next.