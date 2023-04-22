| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Late surge sees Dublin rescue draw with Antrim in Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-19

Paddy Burke of Antrim in action against Chris O'Leary of Dublin during the Leinster SHC round 1 clash at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paddy Burke of Antrim in action against Chris O'Leary of Dublin during the Leinster SHC round 1 clash at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Paddy Burke of Antrim in action against Chris O'Leary of Dublin during the Leinster SHC round 1 clash at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Paddy Burke of Antrim in action against Chris O'Leary of Dublin during the Leinster SHC round 1 clash at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

David Mohan

Cian O'Sullivan rescued a draw for Dublin at Corrigan Park on Saturday in the opening round of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

It was a thrilling finish to a game that epitomised Championship hurling with Antrim looking in control for long stages, but they had to find a response after Donal Burke hit the net on 67 minutes to give Dublin their first lead of the game.

Most Watched

Privacy