Late scoring surge sees Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford run out clear-cut winners against Laois

Even with Stephen Bennett, scorer of 3-8 in this fixture a year ago, ruled out through suspension, Laois were still prepared for a bombardment at O’Moore Park with the visit of league champions Waterford. Last year, they lost by 33 points in Walsh Park.

A week ago they went down by 20 to Tipperary. The peak moments in Laois hurling in recent years have lived alongside demoralising and potentially destabilising defeats.

By all accounts, the arrival of William Maher and Dan Shanahan has been well received and training feedback is positive, but they are not miracle workers and results act as the barometer for a team’s confidence. But this did not follow the course many expected until well into the second half when Waterford finally got on top of a dogged home side.​

Waterford made seven changes from the draw with Dublin and lost Michael Kiely to a red card after just four minutes for an off-the-ball incident, their third dismissal in two games. They struggled to find any fluency in the opening half, leading by just a point at the interval, their play often breaking down as they took the ball into contact or took poor options.

Perhaps it was no surprise that Davy Fitzgerald would keep his side in for longer than the allocated time during the interval. With his words ringing in their ears, they looked to produce something more compelling on the resumption. First, they had to survive a goal scare when Ryan Mullaney’s shot was saved by Billy Nolan and Laois soon led when ‘Picky’ Maher pointed from play. But the game turned again when Laois lost Aidan Corby to a red card, evening up the numbers, in the 43rd minute for a high challenge on Neil Montgomery.

Ryan Mullaney got his second goal of the evening three minutes later to put Laois back in front, 2-12 to 1-13, but from there to the finish, Waterford took control, outscoring the home team to 1-18 to 0-7 with Dessie Hutchinson getting their second goal in the 48th minute.

Austin Gleeson came on and finished with six points and Laois were outclassed in the final 20 minutes,falling further and further adrift.

Waterford named three debutants last weekend and handed Pádraig Fitzgerald a first start here, a player with big promise from junior club, Kilrossanty, who became their first county senior hurler since the 1950s. Fitzgerald and the ill-fated Kiely were selected despite playing Fitzgibbon hurling in recent days, Kiely scoring three goals for UL on Thursday.

Fitzgerald scored 0-7 in the first half, five from frees and two from play, leaving Waterford with a slender lead at the interval, 1-10 to 1-9. The other highlight was a fine goal from Montgomery, who finished off the stick after a solo run when Laois fell asleep momentarily on a Waterford line ball in the 27th minute.

But overall, Waterford’s play was poor, endless charging up the field with the ball and attempted movements on the overlap running into Laois cover. Fitzgerald believed the early red card played its part.

"We got rocked very early with the red card and that threw us, it definitely threw us for a bit. Sometimes the team who gets the man sent off responds better, they (Laois) actually responded unreal, they responded better, they lifted their game," he said.

"They were shooting from distance and getting a few points off. I actually thought we battled quite well. The thing that killed us in the first half was we got up four points and I believe we gave a soft goal away. We were in control of that ball coming into the square. That should not be in the back of the net."

Going into further detail on Kiely's early red card that changed the complexion of the game, the Waterford boss said: "Annoyed, annoyed. So what Seán Stack (referee) is saying (is) he dug him for no reason. That doesn’t make sense to me. That he dug him for no reason," said Fitzgerald.

"Like, to make that big a decision that early and talking to Mikey he said your man was absolutely stuck into him and digging him and he was just trying to push him back. And I think he said he actioned his elbows back which appeared that he used the hurley, (but) he says he didn’t. I can only take Mikey at his word, on what he said.

"Mikey was very upset at it and I honestly believe the umpires need to have a good look at themselves and think can you really do that to someone after a few minutes? Very hard I thought on Mikey."

Having fallen four points down after the Montgomery goal, the home side scored a goal on the half-hour mark when Martin Phelan set up Mullaney, after a long ball into the Waterford half. Soon Stephen Maher had them level in a scrappy half that saw the teams tied on seven occasions. Phelan set up the second goal for Mullaney after half-time before the decisive Waterford stampede.

Waterford host Antrim in a fortnight in the third round, with Laois at home to Kilkenny, but

Scorers — Waterford: P Fitzgerald 0-7 (5f); A Gleeson 0-6 (4f); N Montgomery 1-2; D Hutchinson 1-1; J Prendergast, J Barron 0-3 each; C Lyons, R Halloran 0-2 each; M Fitzgerald, S McNulty, P Curran, C Ryan, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-1 each. Laois: R Mullaney 2-2; S Maher 0-7 (5f, 65); A Dunphy, R King 0-2 each; P Purcell, I Shanahan, E Rowland (f), J Kelly, M Phelan, L Senior 0-1 each.

Waterford: B Nolan 7; C Gleeson 7, C Prunty 7, S McNulty 7; J Fagan 7, C Lyons 7, M Fitzgerald 7; J Prendergast 8, C Daly 7; J Barron 8, T Barron 7, N Montgomery 8; M Kiely 5, D Hutchinson 7, P Fitzgerald 8. Subs: P Curran 7 for T Barron (41); A Gleeson 8 for Fitzgerald (47); C Ryan 7 for McNulty (inj 55); R Halloran 7 for Daly (55); Patrick Fitzgerald for Hutchison (68).

Laois: E Rowland 7; D Harnett 7, P Delaney 8, P Dunne 7; F Fennell 7, P Purcell 8, I Shanahan 7; A Corby 6, J Kelly; R Mullaney 9, J Keyes 7, A Dunphy 8; M Phelan 8, S Maher 8, T Keyes 6. Subs: R King 7 for T Keyes (45); L Senior 7 for Kelly (54); L O’Connell 7 for J Keyes (62); J Walsh 6 for Phelan (64).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).