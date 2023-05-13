Late Paddy Lynam point secures Lory Meagher draw for Longford against Cavan

Longford 2-15 Cavan 0-21

Longford snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling Lory Meagher Cup tie at a sunny Pearse Park, Longford.

The visitors looked set to repeat their league victory at the same venue over the same opposition in this year’s NHL Division 3B only for Paddy Lynam to fire over at the death.

Longford started the game in electric form and a goal by John Mulhern helped the hosts into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead with seven minutes on the clock.

Cavan slowly got off the starting blocks and good work by Thomas Leonard in the 32nd minute allowed Kenny to propel the Ulstermen onto level terms, 0-10 to 1-7, for the first time in the match.

Cavan enjoyed the momentum in the run-in to the interval and Leonard’s point (38) put the visitors ahead for the first time in the match but Cathal Mullane’s subsequent free left the sides tied at 1-9 to 0-12 at the interval.

Longford hit the jackpot again four minutes into the second half courtesy of a David Buckley goal which made it a four point game.

Cavan were let off the hook in the 46th minute when Pat Burke’s penalty conversion was ruled out by the match official for apparently striking the ball inside the 21 metre line.

With an hour on the clock, Longford led by 2-13 to 0-16 but Cavan hung in there and three unanswered points saw them looking like likely winners only for Lynam to burst their bubble with the last puck of the game.

Longford scorers: C Mullane,(0-9, 6f); D Buckley (1-1); J Mulhern (1-0); P Lynam (0-4); R Murray (0-1)

Cavan scorers: C Maher (0-12, 3’ 65s, 8f); N Kenny (0-5); S Keating, T Leonard, M Moffett, D Carney (0-1) each

Longford:

P Burke; K Cox, E Allen, K Murray; E Tully, J Casey, D Crossan; C Flynn, P Lynam; A Quinn, C Mullane, R Murray; J Mulhern, R Sheahan, D Buckley.

Subs; L Browne for K Cox (h-t); R Maher for D Crossan (48).

Cavan:

D Sheridan; S Briody, D Crudden, M Hynes; D Mulligan, Colum Sheanon, E Shalvey; J Smith, Cillian Sheanon; T Leonard, C Maher, D Carney; N Kenny, S Keating, M Moffett.

Subs;C Kelly for J Smith (42); R Delaney for D Crudden (60); C Carney for D Carney (60).

Ref:J Judge (Mayo)