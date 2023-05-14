Late Meehaul McGrath and Paul Cleary points give Derry narrow win over London

Derry1-30 London 4-19

Points in added time from Meehaul McGrath and Paul Cleary gave Derry a crucial win against London in Ruislip.

The Exiles registered the first three points but were pegged back by a Segdae Melaugh goal in the fifth minute.

The home side went back in front in the 16th minute. Dylan Dawson hit a long pass into the square and Conor McCormack beat goalkeeper Oisín O’Doherty.

Ronan Crowley and Cormac O’Doherty were equally good from frees but Derry led 1-14 to 1-12 at the break.

A Seán Glynn goal clawed back the deficit for London five minutes after half-time.

Derry retook the lead courtesy of Corey O’Reilly and McGrath from play but London substitute Daithí Barron rifled the sliotar into the bottom left corner to again level the game.

Glynn got on to the breaking ball in the 60th minute to score London’s fourth goal, putting them a point up, but Derry did not panic and scored five of the last six points to get the win.

Scorers – Derry: C O’Doherty 0-10 (9f); P Cleary, C O’Reilly 0-5 each, D McGilligan 0-4; S Melaugh 1-0; M McGrath 0-3; J Mullan 0-2; J McCloskey 0-1. London: R Crowley 0-10 (8f); S Glynn 2-2, J Goulding 0-5; C McCormack 1-0; D Barron 1-0; D Dawson and C O’Carroll 0-1 each.

Derry – O O’Doherty 6; SF Quinn 6, M Craig 6, S Cassidy 7; J Friel 6, R Mullan 6, P Kelly 6; C O’Doherty 8, M McGrath 8; S Kelly 5, C O’Reilly 8, D McGilligan 7; S Melaugh 6, J Mullan 7, P Cleary 8. Subs: E Conway 6 for Melaugh (29), P Nelis 6 for S Kelly (47), C O’Kane 6 for J Friel (58), R McSorley 6 for J Mullan (67).

London – P Collins 6; C Byrne 6, S Bardon 7, P Muldoon 6; E Kelly 6, D Heffernan 6, E Ryan 5; S Glynn 9, R Lodge 6; D Dawson 7, C O’Carroll 7, E McHugh 6; J Goulding 8, C McCormack 7, R Crowley 8. Subs: N Broderick 6 for Ryan (45), D Barron 7 for R Lodge (50), N Geoghegan 6 for Bardon (52), K Fennelly 6 for Muldoon (59), C Nelson 6 for McCormack (62).

Ref – T Gleeson (Dublin).