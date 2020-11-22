Despite their numerical disadvantage, Meath led by two points on two different occasions, before the Lake County turned the screw late on (stock photo)

A goal from first-half substitute Luke Loughlin in added time tipped this Joe McDonagh basement battle in favour of the visitors against 14-man Meath at Páirc Tailteann yesterday.

The dual star struck with the crucial score with the game finely balanced to edge his side into a 2-18 to 1-18 lead. Westmeath prevailed after that, though the victory wasn't enough to give them a chance of making the decider. A straight red card for Jack Regan just before the second-half water break dented the Royals hopes of a first-ever victory in the competition. They led for long spells and were in front by 1-12 to 1-8 at half-time.

Boosted by the accuracy of Adam Gannon, Meath raced into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead, before Shane Williams struck for Westmeath's opening goal on 12 minutes.

With Padraic O'Hanrahan excellent from placed balls and Jack Walsh finding the net on 27 minutes, Meath continued to set the pace in the opening half.

The accuracy of Aonghus Clarke kept Westmeath in contention throughout the third quarter, and they were on level terms entering the final quarter.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Meath led by two points on two different occasions, before the Lake County turned the screw late on.

Scorers - Westmeath: A Clarke 0-9 (7f), L Loughlin, S Williams 1-0 each, C Boyle, J Boyle 0-3 each, N Mitchell 0-2, R Greville, D Clinton, A Cox 0-1 each. Meath: P O'Hanrahan 0-8 (8f), J Walsh 1-2, A Gannon, J Regan (2f) 0-3 each, S Morris, A Douglas, K Keoghan 0-1 each.

Westmeath: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Craig, A Clarke, A Cox; J Galvin, C Boyle; N Mitchell, J Boyle, R Greville; B Doyle, S Williams, D Clinton. Subs: L Loughlin for Galvin (26), D McNicholas for Clinton (51), B Murtagh for Williams (63), E Ahearn for Mitchell (68), C Kane for B Doyle (75).

Meath: M McCormack; M Burke, S Brennan, S Geraghty; S Whitty, D Kelly, K Keoghan; P O'Hanrahan, P Conneely; A Douglas, S Morris, J Regan; A Gannon, C McCabe, J Walsh. Subs: J Kelly for McCabe (h-t), D McGowan for Gannon (44), D Healy for Douglas (56), M Molloy for Conneely (56), C Ennis for McCormack (61).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).

Sunday Indo Sport