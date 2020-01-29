Late charge from Mary I sees them past UL in Fitzgibbon extra-time thriller

Mary Immaculate College booked their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals with a 2-21 to 1-21 extra-time victory over near-neighbours UL.

Jamie Wall’s men were two points down at half-time in extra-time, but hit back to finish the game strongly and five points on the bounce sealed their win.

UL started strongly with scores from Jake Morris and Cian Darcy before Mary I got on the board through Andrew Ormond.

A Shane Golden goal put UL in a strong position going into half time, but two quick goals from Gary Cooney and Ormond saw Mary I lead 2-10 to 1-9 at the break.

It was a free-taking fest in the second half with Darcy scoring nine from nine, while Cathal Bourke was also unerring for Mary I. Three frees in a row from Darcy saw the sides level at 2-15 to 1-18 at full time.

O’Mahony gave Mary I a great start to extra time, but three Darcy frees in-a-row saw them two points clear going into the second half of extra time.

Mary I upped the pace in the latter stages, however, and O’Mahony (two), Cooney, Bourke and Ormond scored to earn them a hard-fought victory.

Scorers: - Mary I: C Bourke 0-11 (10f), A Ormond 1-2, T O’Mahony 0-4 (2 s/l), G Cooney 1-1, E Cahill (1f), S Ryan and J Gillane (1f) 0-1 each; UL: C Darcy 0-16 (13f), S Golden 1-0, J Morris 0-2, B O’Mara, P Campion and C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Mary I: J Gillane; D Browne, D Peters, D Prendergast; R McCormack, C Morgan, D Ryan; E McBride, E Cahill; C O’Brien, G Cooney, S Ryan; C Bourke, A Ormond, T O’Mahony; Subs: A Ennis for Peters (5), M O’Loughlin for Prendergast (58), P Wall for Ryan (70), D Lohan for Ennis (77).

UL: B Hogan; M Carey, C O’Callaghan, E Gunning; B McGrath, B O’Mara, P Campion; K McDonald, S Golden; M Keoghan, J Shelly, P O’Loughlin; J Morris, C Darcy, R Lynch; Subs: R Hayes for Shelly (40), K McDermott for Lynch (54), J Kenny for Hayes (70), Shelly for O’Loughlin (h-t e-t).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath)

