Late Ballyea surge enough to break Éire Óg hearts and claim Clare SHC by bare minimum

James Murphy of Ballyea in action against Oran Cahill, left, and Ciarán Russell of Éire Óg. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Once again Ballyea left it late in a Clare SHC final to claim a fourth title in their history and make it four in seven years.

Landing the last four points from the 59th minute to the fifth minute of added time, the champions showed great resolve to hunt down an Éire Óg team that looked destined for their first senior championship in 32 years.

Ballyea looked at odds for much of the second half, having gone behind for the first time to a Gavin Cooney point on 37 minutes that was clearly wide from the stand-wide view in Cusack Park, Ennis.

That put Éire Óg ahead by 1-11 to 2-7, having responded to a Niall Deasy goal just after half-time with a goal of their own as David Reidy applied the pressure in a goalmouth scramble.

Éire Óg kicked on from there with their defence holding up superbly and Danny Russell keeping the scoreboard ticking over from placed balls.

Russell landed his team's last score on 51 minutes but they didn't score again as Ballyea came alive.

First substitute Martin O'Leary reduced the gap to two points, then Tony Kelly, subdued for much of the second half in Cian O'Dea's company after landing three superb first half scores, converted a 65, before Kelly hooked Shane O'Donnell superbly at one end, creating an opening for Cathal O'Connor to level on 61 minutes.

There was more with Niall Deasy winning a free in front of the Éire Óg goals which he converted himself for the lead.

Éire Óg had one last chance and engineered a free through David Reidy but it was Reidy who took it instead of Russell, who had been on them all day, and his shot drifted wide.

Ballyea drew first blood in the fifth minute when Aaron Griffin latched on to Niall Deasy's delivery and rounded Jarlath Collins to plant a shot from close range past Philip Walsh.

Griffin followed up with a point and Ballyea's experience looked to be the important commodity at that point.

But Éire Óg hung in and back-to-back points in quick succession from Russell and Oran Cahill from distance appeared to settle them.

But they really should have had a goal of their own just before that when the ball fell invitingly for Shane O'Donnell in a goalmouth scramble but such were the soft conditions in the goalmouth that the ball jammed too quickly and O'Donnell was unable to adjust his feet to make contact with it. Had he done so it was an easy goal but instead the danger was cleared.

The next best chance fell to Kelly grabbed a pinpoint crossfield pass from Griffin and closed in on Walsh but from close range shot side, a glorious opportunity spurned.

Watched by a crowd of 7762 they got to half-time level, 1-6 to 0-9, with Shane O'Donnell having a very quiet game for Éire Óg after lighting up the championship.

Scorers –

Ballyea – N Deasy 1-6 (0-6fs), T Kelly 0-4 (1 65), A Griffin 1-1, C O'Connor 0-2, M O'Leary 0-1

Éire Óg – D Russell 0-11 (9fs, 1 65), D Reidy 1-0, D O'Brien 0-2, M Moloney, G Cooney, O Cahill 0-1 each

Teams:

Ballyea: B Coote; B O'Connell, P Flanagan, P Casey; G O'Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; S Lineen, M Garry; N Deasy, P Lillis,, G Brennan; A Griffin, T Kelly, M Gavin.

Subs: C Brennan for Garry (23), C O'Connor for Gavin (34), M O'Leary for Lillis (55)

Éire Óg: P Walsh; N McMahon, A Fitzgerald, J Collins; L Corry, C Russell, O Cahill; D Reidy, C O'Dea; D McNamara, G Cooney, M Moloney; D Russell, S O'Donnell, D O'Brien.

Subs: A McGrath for C Russell (45-47) temp