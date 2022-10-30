Last-minute Moreton finds magic touch for Carrick in Leitrim decider

A last-minute goal by Colm Moreton secured a smash-and-grab victory for Carrick over defending champions Cluainín Iomáint in yesterday’s Leitrim final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Carrick closed the gap on their rivals to the minimum in the last two minutes of added time with a point each from Diarmuid Kelleher and Clement Cunniffe before Moreton’s grand finale.

With the sides level on 0-6 a piece approaching half-time, Cluainín’s Pearce Dolan drove forward to hammer home the game’s opening goal past Carrick goalkeeper Lurcan Donnellan. Cunniffe replied with a pointed free before the break and the Carrick sharpshooter levelled matters from two pointed frees in the opening nine minutes of the second half.

But Cluainín then pulled ahead over the next nine minutes with for four unanswered Gavin O’Hagan points, three from frees.

Carrick dug deep but a top-class save by man-of-the-match Peter Poniard denied them.

But a never-say-die Carrick battled on and Colm Moreton became the hero when he found the net after brothers, Donal and Enda worked the ball to him for his decisive late strike.

Scorers – Carrick Hurling: C Cunniffe 0-6 (5fs); C Moreton 1-0; S O’Riordan (1 ‘65), D Kelleher (1f) 0-2 each; J McNabola; D Kelleher, C Hackett 0-1 each. Cluainín Iomáint: G O’Hagan 0-8 (5fs); P Dolan 1-0; M Feeney 0-2; N McLoughlin 0-1.

Carrick Hurling – L Donnellan; H Clancy, R Casey; C Ffrench, C Beirne, C Hackett; B Delaney, C Mallon; S O’Riordan, C Cunniffe; D Kelleher; L Phelan, C Moreton, J McNabola. Subs: E Moreton & T. McNabola J. for McNabola & Ffrench (HT); D. Moreton for Phelan (40); G. O’Brien for O’Riordan (52).

Cluainín Iomáint – P Poniard, P Clerkin, K Clerkin, M McHugh; J Rooney, A McDermott, C O’ O’Hagan; N McLoughlin, E Clancy; M Feeney, P Dolan, D McDermott; A McSharry, G O’Hagan, F Rooney. Subs: D Ryan for Clancy (22); C McManus for McSharry (52).

Ref – G Gorman (Sligo).