Last-Gasp John McGrath secures dramatic double for Loughmore-Castleiney

It ended in the most appropriate fashion imaginable, John McGrath mining possession from a ruck and driving it in the direction of the Kinnane Stand to bring a gripping final to its conclusion.

After 17 consecutive weekends in action, Loughmore-Castleiney were double champions of Tipperary for the second time in their history, edging out this final in a pulsating finish.

Referee John McCormack had allowed a ruck to develop just before that for up to 25 seconds before finally calling a pause as the collective heartbeat of Semple Stadium rose to intolerable levels.

With so much on the line the tension was everywhere but McGrath coolly took control to bring a most magical journey since early August to a fitting end.

Just a minute earlier he had won the free and converted from near the sideline to put Loughmore back in front after they had coughed up a four-point lead at one stage in the second half.

But their resilience to keep going and keep pressing in pursuit of one of the great club achievements in modern history was admirable.

While McGrath's winner will grab headlines, especially after his match winning goal in last week's football final, Loughmore won the game through their indomitable triangle, man of the match John Meagher, Brian McGrath and Ciaran Connolly around the middle.

Meagher was a colossus throughout, Connolly was a bundle of energy while Brian McGrath's goal on 37 minutes was a turning point as he got in behind the defence to push them three points clear.

They had turned around three points, 0-9 to 0-6, after a slow burn first half but the second half really ramped up and by the 35th minute when they had drawn level.

McGrath's goal rocked Thurles but when Denis Maher struck in reply, courtesy of Pa Bourke's assist, it left them trailing by just 1-11 to 1-10 at the second water break.

Loughmore got more breathing space when Liam McGrath goaled after a neat flick from Noel McGrath put him in on 51 minutes but they were almost authors of their own downfall when a short free to clear got them in trouble and Darragh Stakelum netted after Conor Stakelum's incisive run to punish the double-chasers on 56 minutes.

Ronan Maher levelled from a free, 2-13 each, and extra-time beckoned but John McGrath had the last final say as Thurles paid the price for 10 second half wides.

Thurles had the upperhand for much of the first half, their touch and striking just that bit better over a Loughmore-Castleiney side that racked up 11 wides.

This time around the Maher brothers, Padraig and Ronan, were more dominant while Denis Maher was a disruptive presence at full-forward, making two spectacular catches to tee up Pa Bourke for two of his four points in the half.

Thurles recalled Billy McCarthy, who has had endless knee trouble in recent seasons, but it was the Denis-Maher-Bourke axis which caused most trouble.

Early on Michael Cahill might have had a goal when he prodded wide from close range after being put through by his full-forward.

Loughmore had goal chances too, Ed Connolly flashing a shot into the outside of the stanchion on eight minutes while John McGrath drew a save from Paddy McCormack five minutes later that went out for a 65 which John McGrath then converted. But they could never get a sufficient flow to their game.

Thurles were four points up twice in the half but Noel McGrath landed the final point of the half to leave it 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

"We gave blood, sweat and tears over the last number of years trying to get back here," said captain Noel McGrath as he accepted the Dan Breen Cup afterwards.

Scorers - Loughmore-Castleiney: J McGrath 0-7 (4fs 1 65), B McGrath, L McGrath 1-0 each, N McGrath 0-2, J Meagher, T McGrath, C Connolly, C McCormack, E Sweeney all 0-1 each.

Thurles Sarsfields: D Maher 1-2, P Bourke 0-4, D Stakelum 1-0, A McCormack (1f), R Maher (1f) 0-2 each, D Corbett, B McCarthy, S Butler all 0-1 each

Thurles Sarsfields: P McCormack; D Corbett, Padraic Maher, S Ryan; J Derby, R Maher, Paul Maher; S Cahill, M Cahill; D Stakelum, B McCarthy, A McCormack; P Bourke, D Maher, P Creedon. Subs: K Moloney for M Cahill (42), C Stakelum for Creedon (46), S Butler for A McCormack (52), E Purcell for D Stakelum 62)

Loughmore-Castleiney: A McGrath; W Eviston,J Hennessy, L Egan; T Maher, J Meagher, B McGrath; C Connolly, T McGrath; L Treacy, J McGrath, L McGrath; E Connolly, C McGrath, N McGrath. Subs: E Sweeney for E Connolly (h-t), C McCormack for Treacy (46), J Ryan for Maher (57), C McGrath for T McGrath (62)

Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams)