Lar Corbett: Today is must win for both Tipp and Clare - and I think it will be a draw

Tipperary v Clare today is a must-win game for both teams – a throwback to the Munster Championship of old, with just about everything on the line so early in the season.

Nobody gave Tipp much of a chance last weekend, myself included, but reflecting on that clash in Walsh Park, I believe it’s a game they should have won.

Waterford turned in their worst performance of the year and the tight field, bad weather and refereeing decisions all played in Tipp’s favour.

But the blow of that result to Colm Bonnar’s men was somewhat softened by an all-round decent performance. There were positives in what we saw from Mark Kehoe, Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and the point-taking of Noel McGrath.

Both Tipp and Clare need two wins from the remaining games to stay alive in the All-Ireland series and, given that both of them must yet play Limerick, today is a must-win for Tipp, and pretty damn close to that for Clare.

Tipp can’t hang on to any sense of a moral victory last weekend.

They have to take the best of that performance and drive it on again to overcome an improved Clare side.

They beat Clare by three points last year on the back of a highly dubious penalty that today’s ref James Owens somehow saw, along with a fortuitous Séamus Callanan goal.

Since then, the in-fighting in Clare is finally off the airwaves, their fascination with the nomad Davy has faded, and they have key men back in Shane O’Donnell, Diarmuid Ryan and Peter Duggan.

Combined with Tipp’s personnel losses, there’s a very good argument that Clare can overturn last year’s three-point deficit and emerge victorious.

There is, however, one big unknown and uncontrollable for both teams: how the rules will be implemented.

It’s no exaggeration to say two of the three big matches last weekend were decided by refereeing decisions. That’s not how things should be.

In hurling these days, we don’t really have rules – we have refereeing opinions. These change on any given day on key topics such as hand-passing, the number of steps, the height of a tackle, and the time allowed to take a free.

How they are implemented depends on the time of year, what’s in fashion with the referees’ assessors and the crowd’s influence on the day.

They can even change between the first half (blow everything) and the second half (let it flow).

Does anyone really believe the rules will be implemented the same way come the All-Ireland final? What’s fashionable for the assessors now will have gone out the window by then.

But this is not a have-a-go-at-the-refs rant. The solutions are obvious, and implemented on our television screens every weekend, but not in GAA.

Rugby refs meet the teams and managers when there is a change in emphasis or rules, communicating with the key set-piece players the week of the game.

They again meet both sides before the game. They answer questions during the match and the rugby assessors provide transparent feedback to refs and teams afterwards.

In rugby, the expectations are clear and communication lines are open.

Yet in hurling, no one knows what way the rules will be implemented by any official on any given Sunday, or even within each half of hurling. This can’t go on.

How many full-time paid refs would we need to cover top-level inter-county hurling properly? Eight at most.

There are a lot of full-time employees in the GAA and to have a handful of refs who can take responsibility, be accountable, and implement things correctly is long overdue. It would match the effort going in from players and management.

But back to the hurling. At its core, it’s simple what Tipp must do to win today: reduce the influence of Tony Kelly. The best man for the man-marking job, even if he’s in the half-back line, is Cathal Barrett.

What else can Tipp do to get over the line? How about starting John McGrath in the forwards?

He won seven man-of-the-match awards in a row in last year’s club championship in Tipp before last Sunday’s ref, Johnny Murphy, sent him off for no reason against Ballygunner.

He looked dangerous in the few minutes he was on last week and, most importantly, he’s a finisher.

Clare will not want to see him for 70 minutes today.

Clare have height and presence in their forward line, and Tipp need to get their match-ups right to combat that, utilising Séamus Kennedy and Barry Heffernan on the big men with the likes of Craig Morgan on speed merchants like Shane O’Donnell.

Clare, meanwhile, will need John Conlon to dominate physically. This is their best entrance to a championship during the three years Brian Lohan has been in charge, so they’ll approach this opener with confidence.

Having watched what unfolded in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend, both sides will think they can beat Cork in the weeks ahead.

So this is the game that will likely decide third place in Munster – the difference between surviving and advancing – or having your summer ended before it’s even truly begun.

My head says a draw. My heart says Tipperary by two.

Will I be surprised if Clare win? No.