Lar Corbett: Brian Lohan can light Banner fuse

All Ireland showdown beckons on Super Sunday

8 September 2002; Brian Lohan of Clare is tackled by Henry Shefflin of Kilkenny during the Guinness All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

At half-time in the 1997 All-Ireland final, Tipperary had been the better team, leading Clare by four points.

Clare had defeated Tipp in the Munster final but now their nightmare scenario was unfolding.

The Tipp-Clare rivalry was turning toxic. Clare saw Tipp as arrogant. Tipp thought Clare got carried away with a soft All-Ireland in 1995. There was some truth to both arguments.

Daire Whelan’s book, The Art of Hurling, describes best what happened next. Ger Loughnane takes up the story:

“We were desperately trying to keep our heads above water. We were in right trouble. We were on the edge of a cliff. But by Christ we weren’t going over it. Brian Lohan led them that day. He got up and he put the hurley to their heads and he ordered them, just f**king ordered them, that this was what they had to do.

“To see the reaction from the players was incredible ... when Lohan spoke, he could speak in a voice so cutting it would go to the very marrow of you. It wasn’t very loud but you knew it was totally genuine and brought out exactly what was needed.” Clare won, and stories like that are why they love Lohan.

Today’s semi-final against Kilkenny is the day for something similar. Lohan can no longer lead on the field but he must get things right in the match-ups.

While the management has improved and developed the team to the stage where an All-Ireland is within their grasp, they’ve got big calls wrong in the last two years: the replacement for John Conlon in last year’s rout by Kilkenny; the choice of ’keeper against Tipp in the first round; the man-marking selection on Aaron Gillane in the Munster final.

They can’t afford similar mistakes on Sunday.

Last year, Mikey Butler marked Tony Kelly wherever he went, taking him out of the game. This time, Tony needs to make it uncomfortable for Mikey so he can play the game on his terms. Bring Mikey to centre-back and into midfield.

Kelly is at his best coming onto the ball facing the opposition goals. He was spectacular in that role against Dublin. He needs to get Mikey Butler in open space, chasing back towards his own goals.

The next big call: Eoin Cody can’t be left with someone who’s physically weaker or inexperienced. Clare got the last similar match-up wrong on Aaron Gillane and stuck with it for far too long. Paul Flanagan could be the man for the job.

Both camps are pushing hard to get all their players on the field, but will we see miracle recoveries for Adrian Mullen and Conor Cleary?

There’s nothing to hold back for now, so key players at 90 per cent will be put in. It usually works, but if lads aren’t right they don’t survive the intensity of 70 minutes at this level.

Clare’s no-show last year came off the back of losing the Munster final in extra time. Sunday is the day for redemption. There are no more tomorrows. They were good enough to win this year’s Munster final but didn’t finish the job. Their players have to have the strength of belief in themselves.

Clare may dominate possession but not the scoreboard. Kilkenny will test them, sensing the inexperience and nervousness in their full-back line and going for the jugular, as they did against Galway.

Tony Kelly’s influence hasn’t diminished

Clare must withstand it and stop Kilkenny scoring early goals. If the Banner get their match-ups right, with a clear plan fuelled by the anger from last year’s walloping and their manager’s drive, it should see them through.

At least we’ll get to see the remaining matches. They’re on BBC with Thomas Niblock! The GAAGO penny dropped with everyone last Saturday when the football quarter-finals were behind the paywall. Finally it was obvious that the best games on Saturdays have been charged for. The excuse that it was occurring because there were too many matches to cover was exposed.

Simultaneously, the second great fiasco of the summer was unfolding in RTÉ. Interestingly, Dee Forbes was on the GAAGO board.

While entertaining clients from the infamous barter account, RTÉ spent €138,000 on IRFU tickets, €111,000 to take people to the Rugby World Cup and €26,000 on a trip to the Champions League final. There was no trip to Ennis or Nowlan Park.

The only time they went to Croke Park was for a concert and to practise for Toy Show, The Musical. It’s clear that the RTÉ executive board and GAAGO have little or no interest in hurling or its long-term future. Next year, the main matches must be free to air.

Give it to TG4, Virgin or the BBC. To help with costs, maybe Ryan Tubridy can present for free, working off some of the €345,000 they forgot to mention in dispatches.

LIMERICK TOUGH TO BEAT

BASED on what we saw on Saturday night, what happens in Croke Park on Sunday might be immaterial.

Whether it’s Clare or Kilkenny who reach the final, I can’t see anyone stopping Limerick.

I always say hurling really starts when you get to Croke Park. That’s where you have to prove yourself. Provincial hurling is all well and good, but there’s a different energy to this stage. On Saturday night, we saw that Limerick are still the masters of it.

Galway hit the ground running, playing with great belief. They went six up, their system was working and just before half-time, with that goal chance, they had the chance to put Limerick away for a long period.

Call it luck, call it being in the right place at the right time, but once that ball bounced off the hurley of Mike Casey, the game changed. Limerick got their act together, clawed it back to a point at half time and from there they figured it out.

Limerick are not one-trick ponies. It’s not only about hitting it into Gillane or shooting from midfield. They adapt to the game and Galway had no answer once they adjusted to their puck-outs.

Galway’s full-back line were standing in front of their goalie and he decided, again and again, not to play to them, going long and right into Limerick’s hands.

There were questions over Limerick’s big guys. What mindset was Cian Lynch in? Where would Gearóid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes play?

But these big players found big plays on the big day. In the 47th minute, Lynch flicked the ball to David Reidy, who worked it to Aaron Gillane, and his goal was the end of Galway. It sucked the life out of them. You could see the game was over. Galway were dying on their feet.

It’s hard to know where this leaves the Tribesmen. They were unlucky in the Leinster final, then they beat Tipperary, but the truth is: last night’s game is as good as Galway are. Henry has put good work into them over the last few years, so if the mood is now that it’s time for a change, then what extra do they think they’ll get from someone else?

Limerick, meanwhile, look as formidable as ever. People doubted them but they put in an almighty performance. Come what may in the final, I don’t see them being stopped.

Feedback welcome to LarCorbettsports.com.