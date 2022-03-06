Laois secure NHL Division 1 status with gritty win over Antrim

Charles Dwyer of Laois in action against Paddy Burke of Antrim, left, during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Laois secured another season in Division 1 this afternoon with a gritty, dramatic victory over Antrim in Portlaoise.

Granted a numerical advantage when Jack Kelly was sent off in the 25th minute, Antrim took the lead for the first time in the 68th minute but late points from PJ Scully and the outstanding Cha Dwyer sealed an unlikely victory, given the circumstances.

The upshot is that Antrim will finish in bottom spot in Division 1B, regardless of how they fare in two week’s time against Tipperary and must face the early-season angst of a relegation play-off, mostly likely against Offaly.

The game was bubbling up nicely by the 24th minute, when Jack Kelly got sent off and compromised all of Laois’s early exertions.

Laois were 1-6 to 0-7 up at that stage. The game was being played at a summer pelt.

Kelly won a free from a relatively easy distance but his reaction, a retaliatory strike on David Kearney, earned him a red card, albeit after a thorough deliberation between Seán Hynes and one of his linesmen.

It threatened to derail Laois but having already put in by far their sharpest 25 minutes of the year so far, they continued in that vein and if anything, upped their game.

From there until half-time, they outscored Antrim by 0-5 to 0-1 with Paddy Purcell, Cha Dwyer, James Keyes and goalkeeper Enda Rowland (from a free) all striking superb points from range.

Keyes’ score was the pick of the litter, a deft piece of control under pressure and strike off his stick from his own ’65.

It gave Laois a six point (1-11 to 0-8) half-time lead.

Antrim had that halved just three minutes into the second half and the suspicion was they would use the extra man to catch and overtake their hosts.

Neil McManus’s goal got them level but having done the hard work and nipped in front, Laois got their late, opportunist and invaluable victory.

Scorers – Laois: S Maher 0-8 (4f, 2 ’65), C Dwyer 0-4, P Purcell 1-1, J Keyes, W Dunphy, PJ Scully (1f, 1 sideline) 0-2 each, E Rowland (f) 0-1 each. Antrim: N McManus 1-7 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), P Burke, M Bradley, C Cunning, C Clarke 0-2 each, D Kearney, G Walsh, E Campbell, S Elliott 0-1 each.

Laois: E Rowland; D Conway, P Delaney, S Downey; R Mullaney, L O’Connell, F Fennell; J Keyes, J Kelly; P Purcell, S Maher, C Dwyer; M Dowling, W Dunphy, R King. Subs: PJ Scully for Dowling (50), A Corby for King (55), S Bergin for Maher (71), C Comerford for Dunphy (74).

Antrim: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, S Rooney; P Burke, E Campbell, R McGarry; K Molloy, D McKernan; M Bradley, D Nugent, C Cunning; S Elliott, N McManus, C Clarke. Subs: C McCann for Nugent (h-t), J McNaughton for S Elliott (h-t), C Johnston for Kearney (59) E O’Neill for Molloy (62), R McCambridge for Bradley (69).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).