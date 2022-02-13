Laois put to sword in rout as Desie’s magnificent seven and de Búrca return caps great weekend for Waterford hurling

The scoreboard at Walsh Park in Waterford shows the final result after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Waterford and Laois . Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A spectacular weekend for Waterford hurling, a potentially record-shredding tally for the ruthless Deise – but a grim afternoon in the blustery south-east for Laois.

When was the last time Waterford tallied 7-31 in a single game? Or won by a margin of 33 points?

While local statisticians go in search of answers, Séamas ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett must somehow try and repair battered morale after his O’Moore County charges were ripped apart at Walsh Park today.

Four goals in less than five minutes, late in the first half, rendered the second half a complete non-event – but that didn’t stop Liam Cahil’s men from twisting the knife time and time again thereafter.

This afternoon’s goal-fest was in emphatic contrast to yesterday’s smash-and-grab raid by Ballygunner to claim the county’s maiden All-Ireland club hurling title.

Perhaps even more incredible than Waterford’s first half salvo of five goals was the fact that it was directly preceded by a run of six unanswered Laois points in the space of seven minutes.

Playing with the elements, Laois had endured a deflating first quarter after which they trailed by 1-7 to 0-2, the goal coming on ten minutes from impressive midfielder Carthach Daly.

Then came that fleeting period of dominance from the visitors, who had trimmed their deficit to just two points (0-8 to 1-7) before the wheels came off in spectacular fashion.

The goal rush, between the 32nd minute and first minute of stoppage-time, was initiated by a typically spectacular finish to the top right corner of Enda Rowland’s net by Austin Gleeson. With the centre of the Laois defence pulled apart far too easily, this was quickly followed by a scrambled effort from Patrick Curran, a bullet from Stephen Bennett and finally Ciaran Kirwan who rounded ‘keeper for Waterford’s fifth goal.

They led by 5-12 to 0-11 at the break, with the wind to come – and just to compound the misery for Laois, corner-forward Ben Conway received a straight red card within a minute of the restart for a high tackle on Tom Barron.

Bizarrely, 14-man Laois duly struck the first three points of the half but from there on it became a lesson in accountancy, as Curran went score-crazy en route to finishing with 1-7 from play, and Bennett buried two almost identical penalties after 58 and 65 minutes on his way to amassing 3-8.

Amid the scoreboard carnage, perhaps the biggest cheer of the afternoon for reserved for comeback hero Tadhg de Búrca as he trotted off after 49 minutes, having successfully come through his first competitive appearance since suffering his second cruciate injury to the same knee in the 2020 All-Ireland final against Limerick 14 months ago.

Scorers:

Waterford: S Bennett 3-8 (2-0p, 0-6f), P Curran 1-7, C Kirwan 1-4, A Gleeson 1-3, C Daly 1-1, T Barron 0-2, J Prendergast, J Fagan, DJ Foran, M Fitzgerald, I Beecher, B Power 0-1 each.

Laois: S Maher 0-8 (5f, 1 ‘65’), R King 0-4, E Rowland 0-2f, W Dunphy, S Bergin, R Mullanney, A Corby, F Fennell 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

WATERFORD – B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Daly; J Fagan, T de Búrca, T Barron; C Daly, J Prendergast; P Curran, A Gleeson, DJ Foran; Stephen Bennett, C Kirwan, M Kiely (Abbeyside).

Subs: B Power for Kiely (22), D Lynch for de Búrca (49), M Fitzgerald for A Gleeson (52), I Beecher for Prendergast (55), D Lyons for Prunty (61).

LAOIS – E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, L O’Connell, R Mullanney; F Fennell, J Kelly; S Bergin, J Lennon, R King; B Conroy, W Dunphy, S Maher.

Subs: J Keyes for Lennon (ht), C Phelan for Bergin (ht), PJ Scully for Dunphy (ht), A Corby for Kelly (45), P Dunne for Delaney (45).

REF – P O’Dwyer (Carlow)