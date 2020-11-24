Laois on the hunt for new hurling manager after Eddie Brennan departs following two years at the helm

Laois are on the hunt for a new manager after Eddie Brennan announced that he is stepping away following two hugely successful years with the O'Moore senior hurlers.

The departure of the Kilkenny legend will come as a big setback in Laois after he guided them to Joe McDonagh Cup success last summer before a shock defeat of Dublin earned them their first All-Ireland quarter-final place in 40 years.

Laois disappointed in their Leinster SHC quarter-final clash with the Dubs last month before nearly causing another sensational upset when they ran Clare to within a point in their Qualifier meeting two weeks ago.

Brennan had met with Laois officials last week to discuss his future and the possibility of extending his term into a third year but he has decided to part ways leaving a big vacancy to be filled over the coming months.

"On behalf of the Laois senior hurling management team, I wish to inform you we will be stepping down and not going forward for 2021 season," a statement from Brennan, coach Niall Corcoran and selector Tommy Fitzgerald read.

"We would like to thank all persons concerned that we worked with over the last two years and in particular the players who gave us great efforts and dedication. We would like to wish everybody associated with Laois GAA the best in the future and wish them every success."

Laois officials expressed their disappointment that Brennan's services could not be retained as manager before thanking the trio for their "dedication and excellent work" over the past two years.

O'Moore chiefs "will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment” while Brennan is likely to be in great demand over the coming months given the progress he made in Laois.

