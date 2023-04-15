Laois march on in Leinster U-20 championship after tight win over Kerry
Laois 2-16 Kerry 1-15
The Laois U-20 hurlers are safely through to the preliminary quarter finals of the Leinster championship following victory over Kerry in O'Moore Park.
Latest Hurling
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois
Major blow for Limerick as captain Declan Hannon faces a month on the sideline
‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin
‘Somebody running from the dugout, in to hit a player a dig, is just absolutely disgusting’ – Shane Dowling
Mighty Morris leads Tipperary charge as defensive errors cost Banner badly
‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men
Tipperary and Clare share eight goals in thriller as Premier men down the Banner
‘I am absolutely just sick for him’ – Davy Fitzgerald says Tadhg de Burca will miss rest of the season
Top Stories
‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick
Latest NewsMore
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City
Kildare hair salon targeted in attack on Saturday night
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad
Golda Rosheuvel ‘humbled’ to have character at centre of Bridgerton spin-off
Prince of Wales allegedly agreed settlement with tabloid publisher
AJ Odudu: Big Brother spin-off presenter returns to TV series that made her name
Breaking | ‘A battle for the soul of America’ – Joe Biden officially launches 2024 bid for US presidency
Minister calls for rewetting peatlands to be included in Commissions definition of carbon farming
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed