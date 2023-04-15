| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Laois march on in Leinster U-20 championship after tight win over Kerry

Laois 2-16 Kerry 1-15

Laois narrowly edged Kerry. Expand

Close

Laois narrowly edged Kerry.

Laois narrowly edged Kerry.

Laois narrowly edged Kerry.

The Laois U-20 hurlers are safely through to the preliminary quarter finals of the Leinster championship following victory over Kerry in O'Moore Park.

Ollie Hally's charges will now take on Westmeath at home next Friday but they only achieved this home tie after overcoming a ferocious battle with a gallant Kerry side.

Most Watched

Privacy