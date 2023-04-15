Laois march on in Leinster U-20 championship after tight win over Kerry

The Laois U-20 hurlers are safely through to the preliminary quarter finals of the Leinster championship following victory over Kerry in O'Moore Park.

Ollie Hally's charges will now take on Westmeath at home next Friday but they only achieved this home tie after overcoming a ferocious battle with a gallant Kerry side.

The visitors came out of the blocks with intent and had themselves 1-3 to the good inside ten minutes. Sean Brosnan’s hard work was finished off Eric Walsh for a brilliant early goal.

Laois battled back as Cillian Dunne led the way but Kerry remained four in front until the 23rd minute when Colin Byrne pounced for a goal following a shot from Cathal Murphy which had been saved.

The sides traded points from there to half time to leave Kerry 1-10 to 1-9 ahead at the break and the shot was very much on.

Laois made a fabulous start to the second half with James Cuddy finding the net after just 15 seconds and then Cillian Dunne added a score thirty seconds later to push Laois three ahead.

Ronan Walsh was excellent for Kerry all game, finishing with 12 points, and he dragged Kerry back into the game with a range of scores from play and placed balls.

The Kingdom scored three in a row to draw the game level as we entered the final eight minutes but Laois would finish well.

Noah Quinlan, Cillian Dunne, Cathal Murphy and Colin Byrne all pointed as Laois prevailed by four points in the end.

SCORERS – Laois: Cillian Dunne 0-7 (three frees), Colin Byrne 1-1, James Cuddy 1-0, Cathal Murphy and Jer Quinlan 0-3 each, Noah Quinlan 0-2. Kerry: Ronan Walsh 0-12 (nine frees), Eric Walsh 1-0, Sean Brosnan 0-2, Anthony Kavanagh 0-1.

LAOIS: Brochan O’Reilly; Loughlann Conway, Cathal Cuddy, Joe Pearson; Ciaran Flynn, Aaron Phelan, Philip Tynan; Cody Comerford, Tom Cuddy; Brian Duggan, Cillian Dunne, Cathal Murphy; Colin Byrne, Jer Quinlan, James Cuddy. Subs: Noah Quinlan for Duggan (10, blood, reversed 27), Noah Quinlan for Conway and Padraig Brennan for J. Cuddy (both 42), Jack Breen for Duggan (60).

KERRY: Keltyn Molloy; Luke Kennelly, Jedd Maunsell, Dara Kearney; Jack Hannon, Rory O’Mahony, Seán McGrath; Nathaniel Doncel, Cillian Litchfield; Tomas Gaynor, Kieran Carroll, Ronan Walsh; Seán Brosnan, Eric Walsh, Killian Boyle. Subs: Anthony Kavanagh for Gaynor (38), Eoin Stack for Boyle (42), Felim O’Sullivan for Carroll (48).

REFEREE: Gearóid McGrath (Wexford).