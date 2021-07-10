Laois march on as Antrim are demoted back to Joe McDonagh Cup

Sean Downey, left, Charles Dwyer of Laois after their side's victory over Antrim

A reminder in Parnell Park this afternoon that in sport, as in life, timing is everything.

Antrim, hurling’s appointed underdogs for 2021, were demoted back to the Joe McDonagh Cup after just a single season, the prophecy fulfilled.

Having reached the summit and breathed the rarefied air, they plummet immediately back down to earth.

Only nine weeks ago, Antrim beat Clare in Corrigan Park in the first round of the League.

Three weeks later, they drew with Wexford, a week before beating Laois, safety in Division 1 of the league already secured.

The same Laois who beat them in Parnell Park this afternoon after a game of wild oscillation, thus ensuring their own Liam MacCarthy Cup status for next year.

That very same Laois who, before today, had recorded just one victory in any competition since 2019, against Carlow.

What a difference a single win makes.

If they manage to beat Westmeath in the Division 1 relegation playoff next month, ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett will have transformed an almost horrendous season into quite a useful one.

As escapes go, this was one from the tortoise and the hare genre.

Before today, Laois hadn’t won a single game since Plunkett’s reappointment.

They had lost their five league matches by an average of ten points apiece and followed it up by going down by 20 points to Wexford in Leinster two weeks back.

Their victory today came in two distinct movements.

They mauled Antrim in the first half, although Darren Gleeson’s side didn’t go down without a scrap and forced Laois to grit their teeth in the second half.

At 1-17 to 0-10 at half-time, it appeared as though Laois had done all the running they needed.

Podge Delaney, a late addition for Stephen Maher, was exceptional in that period, setting the tone with long, true strikes from range for settling points.

PJ Scully too was sublimed from placed balls, even scoring two sidelines in that period.

Antrim meanwhile, seemed to start without calibrating their shooting.

Ciarán Clarke was solid with frees but as an attacking force, they offered little besides.

And then, without prior warning, Antrim whittled a ten-point half time back to just two by the second-half water break.

At that moment, they had more momentum. They had more energy and they had more players on the pitch.

Two second half goals from substitute Eoin O’Neill lit the fuse and Laois can count themselves lucky that Neil McManus didn’t connect as sweetly with a penalty as might ordinarily have been expected.

That came after Laois full-back Seán Downey had been sin-binned for a cynical foul on Conor Johnston.

Minutes earlier, Ross King was sent off for a second yellow card.

It left Laois with 13 players for a spell of about eight minutes in the second half and only for Enda Rowland’s save on McManus, might have folded in on themselves completely.

As it went, PJ Scully pinched two points, despite the Laois forwards being outnumbered at that delicate stage in the game.

And then, as he did in the first half, Paddy Purcell powered through with an overlapping run and scored a goal.

It didn’t kill Antrim’s fight. But it did put enough distance between the sides that they required at least one further goal.

Late on, desperate for a second lifeline, Antrim rained long ball down on the Laois square.

And though they tested Rowland, they never forced him into pulling off anything outside his range of comfort.

Laois survived, scare and all.

SCORERS

Laois: PJ Scully 0-11 (7f, 2 sidelines), P Purcell 2-2, P Delaney, J Kelly 0-3 each, W Dunphy, R King 0-2 each, C McEvoy, F Fennell, C Dwyer, C Collier 0-1 each.

Antrim: C Clarke 0-8 (8f), E O’Neill 2-0, N McManus 0-4, K Molloy 0-3, J McNaughton (1f), C Cunning 0-2 each, C Johnston, S Elliott 0-1 each.

LAOIS: E Rowland; L Cleere, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, C McEvoy, R Mullaney; F Fennell, J Kelly; P Purcell, W Dunphy, C Collier; C Dwyer, PJ Scully, R King. Subs: J Ryan for Mullaney (53), E Lyons for Collier (58), J Keyes for Purcell (65), A Dunphy for W Dunphy (72), C Comerford for Dwyer (40)

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, A O’Brien; K Molloy, Ciarán Johnston; N McManus, M Bradley, J McNaughton; Conor Johnston, C Cunning, C Clarke. Subs: A Crawford for McMullan (18), J Maskey for Campbel (h-t), E O’Neill for Bradley (h-t), S Elliott for Conor Johnston (60)

REF: S Ceere (Kilkenny)