Laois make it two from two with convincing win over Carlow

The Laois U-20 hurlers made it two wins from two as they enjoyed a convincing win over Carlow this evening.

Ollie Hally's charges had 21 points to spare over their neighbours as they added to their Round 1 win over Kildare.

This game was over by half time as Laois had built up an unassailable lead with the majority of the damage done in the second quarter.

Laois led 0-6 to 0-2 after 15 minutes with Dylan Townsend frees the only method of scoring for Carlow in the first half.

In the 23rd minute, Laois had the ball in the net for the first time. Colin Byrne showed a clean pair of heels and laid the ball off to Jer Quinlan who found his older brother Noah and he did the rest.

Dylan Townsend replied with his fourth free but Laois piled it on from there until half time. Bobby Murphy pulled the strings in midfield all game and he picked out Colin Byrne in the 28th minute with a long ball and this time the Abbeyleix man scored a goal himself.

Points followed from Dunne, Jer Quinlan, Noah Quinlan and corner back Joe Pearson to leave it 2-17 to 0-4 at half time.

The second half was a bit of a damp squib as Laois knew they had the tie won but Carlow, to their credit, kept going. Townsend was joined on the scoreboard by Evan Kealy, Colm Beck and Donagh Murphy.

But any faint hope of a comeback was ended by Laois when Podge Brennan's scored Laois's third goal towards the end.

LAOIS: Brochan O’Reilly; Cathal Cuddy , Lawson Obulor, Joe Pearson; Ciaran Flynn, Aaron Phelan, Philip Tynan; Cody Comerford, Bobby Murphy; Cathal Murphy, Cillian Dunne, Noah Quinlan; James Cuddy, Jer Quinlan, Colin Byrne.

Subs: Podge Brennan for N Quinlan, Ryan Quinlan for Obulor, Brian Duggan for Byrne and Loughlann Conway for Byrne (all 43), Eoghan Cuddy for Murphy (54)

CARLOW: Darragh Byrne; Shane Kirwan, Diego Dunne, James Maher; Colm Beck, Sean Wall, Ros Dermody; Eric English, Kevin Kavanagh; Patrick Stafford, Evan Kealy, Dylan Townsend; James Bible, Donagh Murphy, Declan Nolan

Subs: Eoghan Doyle for Bible (38), Tadhg O'Neill for Dermody (40), Robert Stafford for Wall and Ross O'Neill for Nolan (both 47), Billy Nolan for Townsend (50)

Referee: Caymon Flynn