Laois hurler John Lennon urges GAA to change return-to-play strategy

30 June 2019; Laois manager Eddie Brennan and John Lennon of Laois celebrate after the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Laois and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Laois hurler John Lennon has urged the GAA to reshape its return-to-play strategy because of the ongoing Covid-19 threat.

The Rosenallis clubman cited the confirmed case involving a club player from Kilkenny as a salutary reminder that the virus hasn't gone away.

And, to ease the burden on club players, he suggests that county boards should resume playing activity with league-style competitions, free from the pressure of championship promotion/relegation.

"I saw the article about a Kilkenny club player testing positive for Covid-19 and I think this is bound to happen again," Lennon told the Laois Today website.

"I think this is not the year for competitive club fixtures. Yes, players are not obliged to play, but pressure not to let teammates or your parish down is huge.

"If league style games with no promotion/relegation, like in Dublin, were held, players would not feel like they are letting teammates down, or their village or parish down, by not playing."

Read More

Lennon, who played a pivotal ‘sweeper’ role last summer when Laois shocked Dublin to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals, stressed the GAA’s amateur ethos as another reason to take the heat off players.

"This choice may put some members of the GAA at ease. The GAA is a people’s organisation," he said.

"If it's not right for one member it’s not right full stop. We are not a professional organisation, let's not forget that.

"There are more important things in life. Take the pressure off players. Everyone’s situation is different.

"This is not aimed at Laois GAA but I think some players, in Laois and across the country, may feel under pressure with normal championship structures."

Online Editors