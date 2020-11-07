Laois fall just short as 14-man Clare hold off fightback to advance in the qualifiers

A dejected Aaron Dunphy reacts after Laois' defeat to Clare in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Clare hurlers relaunched their All-Ireland campaign as they edged past Laois at Nowlan Park to secure a place in round two of the qualifiers.

The Munster side were reduced to 14 men just before half time when team captain David McInerney was red-carded, and they were nearly caught in a thrilling finish with Laois outscoring them 1-3 to 0-1 at the business end of an exciting contest.

In the end they were relieved to hear the final whistle as Laois – who netted three times and were denied a penalty in the 52nd minute – had all the momentum.

It was Clare’s sixth successive championship win over Laois in a rivalry which stretches back to the 1914 All-Ireland final.

In 2016 when they last met, Clare were merciless in handing out a 35-point drubbing, but those days are over for Laois it seems.

On a day borrowed from spring, Clare were strengthened by the return of Aidan McCarthy and Aron Shanagher while Laois were without the injured Ronan Broderick (knee) and James Ryan (thumb).

When the sides met in the league in February, Clare won pulled away by eight points (0-17; 0-9).

Laois set up defensively with Jack Kelly operating as a sweeper, which left Clare newcomer Paul Flanagan a free man at the back for the Banner. Padraig Delaney did an excellent man-marking job on Clare’s Tony Kelly, restricting him to four points from play.

Clare had three points on the board within three minutes of the throw-in but Eddie Brennan’s side struck back with a brilliant goal from Ross King after a shot from Aaron Dunphy was blocked.

An excellent save from Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland denied Clare’s Ryan Taylor but though Clare were creating more chances the sides were level on three occasions in the first twenty minutes.

Gradually the Munster side turned the screw, with Tony Kelly again emerging as their scorer in chief – primarily from frees - and at half time he had racked up 0-10.

In the second quarter, Clare outscored Laois 0-10 to 0-3 and Rowland again saved his side with a magnificent save from Shane O’Donnell. Laois were further handicapped when their goal-scorer Ross King limped off in the 24th minute.

But in the dying minutes of the first period, Clare were reduced to 14 men when team captain David McInerney was red-carded after becoming involved in an off-the-ball altercation with Laois’ Mark Kavanagh, who was yellow-carded.

The dismissal has ramifications for Clare going forward as he will miss their second round qualification match next weekend, unless the card is rescinded.

Laois withdrew their sweeper Jack Kelly the break and started the second half in whirlwind fashion, outscoring Clare 1-3 to 0-1 in the first six minutes of the half – the goal was a delightful individual effort from James Keyes - which reduce the deficit to two points

Clare looked rattled but didn’t panic, with Kelly keeping the scoreboard ticking over - mostly from frees - but Laois’ direct running was finding gaps in the Clare defence, and at the water-break the Munster side led 0-23 to 2-11.

Laois finally punished the Clare defence in the 66th minute with a goal from Aaron Dunphy to close the gap to three points. In a thrilling finish, Laois outscored 14-man Clare 1-3 to 0-1 with their single point – which ultimately proved the winning score - coming from corner-back Rory Hayes from near the touchline.

The referee played just 17 seconds over the allocated four minutes of injury time and it was Clare who were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Scorers: T Kelly 0-13 (9f), A Shanagher 0-3 C Malone, D McInerney, R Taylor, S Morey 0-2 each, C Guilfoyle, R Hayes, A McCarthy (1f) 0-1 each.

Laois: M Kavanagh 0-6 (3f),1 sideline), R King 1-2 (2f), J Keyes A Dunphy 1-1 each, W Dunphy, P Purcell 0-2 each, J Kelly, P Delaney C McEvoy 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; S O’Halloran, S Morey, A McCarthy; D McInerney, T D Reidy; C Guilfoyle, T Kelly, C Malone; A Shanagher, R Taylor, S O’Donnell Subs: S Golden for Reidy, 53, D Ryan for Guilfoyle 58, G Cooney for Taylor 62, A Cunningham for Shanagher 66.

Laois: E Rowland; L Cleere, D Hartnett, S Downey; R Mullarkey, P Delaney, E Killeen; J Keyes, F Fennell; A Dunphy, M Kavanagh, C Stapleton, W Dunphy, R King, J Kelly. Subs: P Purcell for King 24, A Maher for Kelly ht; C McEvoy for Killeen 49, C Delaney for Downey 66, M Hennessy for Maher 70.

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

Online Editors