Laois Championship disrupted due to Covid outbreak 

THE ever-present threat of Covid-19 has disrupted the Laois senior hurling championship, with the deferral of The Harps’ opening fixture following a number of positive cases.

The ‘Laois Today’ website is reporting that the club have been granted a postponement, in line with regulations adopted by the Laois county board to deal with the pandemic. They have until Wednesday of next week, September 1, to fulfil the refixture against Clough-Ballacolla or else be forced to concede a walkover.

The Harps, who won the delayed 2020 Premier intermediate championship earlier this month, were due to begin this year’s senior campaign against the reigning champions in O’Moore Park this Friday.

But according to Laois Today, The Harps informed Laois GAA this morning that they could not fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive tests.

Laois GAA has adopted the following Covid-19 regulation to deal with such scenarios:

“If the HSE or an official government body issues a quarantine order to a club, which will prevent that club from fulfilling their fixtures due to Covid-19 or where a club can satisfactorily demonstrate that in excess of four adult players from their club are unavailable due to being diagnosed positive for Covid or being considered a close contact of a Covid case, the following shall apply.

“The club may seek a postponement of a championship fixture from the CCC in this scenario, and such game will be refixed for a time and date, within a five-day period from the original fixture, as considered appropriate by the CCC.

“In the event of a club being unable to fulfil a championship refixture in such circumstances, the game will be awarded to the opposing team, but without any further penalty being imposed on the Club (i.e Fine or Relegation where applicable).”