Lancashire dominate Longford in Lory Meagher opener

Lancashire excelled in the first round of the Lory Meagher Cup with a convincing victory over Longford at Páirc na hÉireann on Saturday.

Liam Knocker’s men were switched on from the whistle and were immediately on the attack with Eoghan Clifford and Shane Madden scoring three points with no reply in the first five minutes of play.

In a panic Longford responded and scored their first point of the game through Liam Browne.

Hungry for a goal, Finn Henry powered through Longford’s defence to find Conor Madden who scored an eye-catching eleventh-minute screamer which was topped off by a classy point from Clifford.

Shane Madden went on the hunt again and set up Darragh Caroll, who found the net to score the second goal for Lancashire.

Key substitutions kept a rattled Longford in the game as Paddy Lynam and Conor Mullane worked hard to close the deficit; each scoring two points to bring them within two goals and a point of Lancashire, who were leading 2-10 to 0-9 at half time.

On the second whistle The Slashers were revitalised through the vital introduction of David Buckley, who scored the goal they so urgently needed. Lancashire refused to settle and found another goal through Carroll.

In the final 10 minutes Longford grew desperate and in a last chance attempt to catch up with Lancashire, Reuben Murray booted the sliotar into the net. But it was not enough to keep up with Britain’s strongest unit who finished comfortably.

Lancashire: P Coates 8, A Morgan 6, Conor McCormick 7, P Shine 6, F Henry 8, S Nugent 7, C Kenny 6, E Clifford 8, S Madden 8, Ray McCormack 7, C Madden 8, E Kelly 7, R Spencer 7, D Carrol 8, D Burke 6. Subs: C O’Shea 6 for D Burke (45), E Kearns 6 for E Kelly (57), R Walsh 5 for C Kenny (65).

Scorers Lancashire: D Carrol 2-3; C Madden 1-2; E Clifford 0-3; S Madden 0-4; R Spencer 0-3 (1f); E Kelly 0-2; F Henry 0-2, E Kearns and E Tully 0-1 each.

Longford: P Burke 6, J Casey 5, K Murray 5, I Dolan 5, A Quinn 5, E Allen 7, E Tully 7, C Flynn 6, P Lynam 7, R Sheahan 5, C Mullane 7, Rory Maher 5, Liam Browne 6, M Savage 5, M Hawes 5. Subs: R Murray 6 for R Maher (18), D Crossan 6 for M Hawes (25), D Buckley 7 for R Sheahan (30).

Scorers Longford: D Buckley 1-3; R Murray 1-0; C Mullane 0-9 (2f); Paddy Lynam 0-4 (1f); L Browne 0-1.

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth)