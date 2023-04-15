| 10.4°C Dublin

Lancashire dominate Longford in Lory Meagher opener

Lancashire 3-21 Longford 2-17

Lancashire started their Lory Meagher campaign in impressive fashion. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Lancashire started their Lory Meagher campaign in impressive fashion. Image: Sportsfile.

Lancashire excelled in the first round of the Lory Meagher Cup with a convincing victory over Longford at Páirc na hÉireann on Saturday.

Liam Knocker’s men were switched on from the whistle and were immediately on the attack with Eoghan Clifford and Shane Madden scoring three points with no reply in the first five minutes of play.

