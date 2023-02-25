Lancashire claim first NHL Division 4 win of the season against Cavan

Lancashire grabbed their first points of this year’s Allianz Hurling League thanks to three well timed goals against a Cavan side chasing their third win of the year to date.

A six-point win flatters Liam Knocker’s side but their superior ability to finish chances was the clear difference between the sides with Robin Spencer and Connor Kennedy causing the majority of the damage.

Lancashire got off to the better start as Kennedy gathered a long ball to the square and used his power to finish to the back of the net from close range.

Cavan replied with three points on the bounce but that was followed by six in a row for the would be winners.

Lancashire’s second goal on the 29th minute saw Spencer send a shot from where the sideline meets the 45 goalward.

The presence of Kennedy on the square caused confusion in the Cavan defense and the shot dropped over everyone’s head into the net.

At the break the gap was five and Cavan accounted for four of the next five scores but were guilty of missing four scorable frees.

Lancashire replied to every score Ollie Bellew’s Cavan side landed meaning with two minutes remaining, only a goal separated the sides.

A free from inside the Lancashire half of the field landed in the Cavan goal mouth and again Kennedy gathered. Despite Clerkin getting his stick to the shot, a green flag was raised again.

Cavan defiantly refused to throw-in the towel and with 30 seconds Diarmaid Carney was fouled resulting in a penalty.

With Darren Cusack sent to the line for the foul, Connor Madden stepped into the goals and saved Mahers penalty.

Scorers – Lancashire: R Spencer (1-4f), C Kennedy (2-1), L Burns, S Nugent, E Kearns, C Madden, A Morgan, S Madden (0-1). Cavan: N Kenny (0-5), C Maher (0-4f), D Carney (0-3,1f), T Leonard, G Fitzpatrick (0-1).

Lancashire: D Cusack (6), L Burns (6), S Grace (5), P Mallon (5), F Henry (4), S Nugent (5), D Carroll (6), E Kearns (6), C Madden (7), E Kearns (4), C O’Shea (5), A Morgan (4), R Spencer (7), C Kennedy (6), S Madden(5). Subs: D Duffy(4), C McCormick(5), R Wlash(5), P Shine(4), B Slattery(4).

Cavan: N Clerkin (5), L OgCooke (4), S Briody (4), M Hynes (6), J Barry (5), A Sheridan (4), J Smith (4), G Fitzpatrick (5), D Mulligan (6), T Leonard (5), C Maher (5), R Farrell (4), N Kenny (7), D Carney (5), C Gargan (4). Subs: D Crudden (6), F Hughes (5), P McCabe (5), S Keating (4), C Bannon (4).