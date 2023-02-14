Jason Forde scored 1-15 for Tipperary against Kilkenny last Sunday, a return that was enough to win 11 All-Ireland finals between 1978 and 2004.

It took several players to accumulate those returns but in Nowlan Park one man hit 16 scores from frees, ’65s, open play and a sideline cut.

Forde’s colleagues added a further 1-9, taking Tipp’s total to a more modern-looking 2-24. Over in Pearse Stadium, Galway posted 3-22, but were still five points shy of Cork.

Antrim and Laois both lost after scoring 2-19 each while Clare found that 2-18 was six points short of the requirement to even draw with Limerick, who were on 26 points after 55 minutes before their attacking lines got tangled. One suspects that if the occasion demanded it they would have scored more than 1-1 in the last 15 minutes.

The average total score per team in Division 1 last weekend was just over 28 points. It’s early in the season, with players still quite some way from maximum efficiency and playing on surfaces whose best days are ahead, yet the scoring yields are very high.

It’s nothing new of course as the upward trend has been evident for quite some time. Question is – are the scorefests making hurling a better game? Categorically no, in my opinion. Quite the opposite, in fact.

That will, no doubt, draw howls of protest from those who claim that scores make games and you cannot have too many of them. Really? Where’s the entertainment value in watching a goalkeeper puck out short to an unmarked defender, who launches a pre-planned handpassing (throwing mostly) routine, leading to a long-range shot at goal?

The opposing goalkeeper retrieves the ball and begins a similar process from his end. In fairness, the standard of shooting is exceptionally high these days so the score rate from even the longest distances is impressive.

That applies to open play and frees. Therein rests another story. Of all the scores in last year’s hurling championship, 30.1 per cent came from frees. That compares with 23.5 per cent in football, which is usually portrayed as being more negative and cynical. Based on those figures, that’s not the case.

Indeed, if hurling referees applied the rules properly, starting with a clampdown on illegal handpassing and excessive steps, the yield from frees would be considerably higher.

And that’s not all. Martin Fogarty, former national hurling development manager and a man with vast coaching experience with Kilkenny senior and underage teams, has spoken about the growth of cynicism in hurling.

He highlighted “pulling, dragging, slapping, holding and pinning of arms”, much of which goes unpunished. He believes it’s being coached into young players, which is a truly shocking indictment of where the game has gone.

The knock-on is that in such lawless territory the more powerful player is king – hence the bulking up to cope with modern-style tackling.

“If pulling, dragging and holding are allowed, then they (coaches) need players that can withstand that type of game. In essence, they need more ‘rugby-type’ players which is a disaster for hurling.

“Totally surrounding or swarming a player and preventing him from moving or releasing the ball should be blown but what usually happens is the poor devil in possession is blown for over-carrying,” said Fogarty.

Fitness and general conditioning levels are way ahead of what they were years ago; so too is the quality of striking but is hurling really benefiting from games which routinely produce up to 60-point totals?

The average total per game over the last seven championships was 51 points, a 14-point increase on the 1980s and ten points up on 2000-’09. Interestingly, though, the average goal rate has dropped, down from 4.3 in the 1980s, to 3.3 in 2010-’15, to 2.6 since then.

That’s quite a combination – far more points and fewer goals. Effectively, it’s now a points-driven game, led by Limerick and copied by others, albeit not as successfully. But what about entertainment levels?

Watching 50-plus points being scored isn’t exactly a visual delight, especially when many of hurling’s traditional values, including individual contests, have all but disappeared. What next – 60/70-point totals?

Tipperary's Jason Forde scores a free during the league clash against Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park last weekend. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

A lighter sliotar, combined with stronger players, better hurleys and surfaces, has made long-range scoring attempts much easier – hence the points glut.

And when will something be done about the lengthy ‘rucks’, where a posse scuffle for possession in an unsightly tangle that can go for several seconds. There’s no attempt to whip the ball clear as a bigger prize (usually a free) awaits for the player who gets ball in hand.

Surely, it’s time to carry out a scientific analysis of all facets of the game. Should the ball be heavier? Should the value of goals be increased to four – or even five – points to encourage more work in trying to score them?

Just because they have remained at three points for the past 127 years is no reason to treat them as non-negotiable. On the contrary, it makes an objective assessment all the more necessary.

And why is physical power now so important in hurling? What about the small, lighter player?

There are lots of areas that need a forensic review because the current trend towards ever-increasing scoring tallies has become boring. And that’s not a word that should ever apply to hurling.

CHANGED FACE OF HURLING SCORING 1980-2022

(Average total score in points per championship game)

1980-89.............37

1990-99.............38

2000-09.............41

2010-15.............47

2016-22.............52

AVERAGE NUMBER OF GOALS PER GAME

1980-89.............4.3

1990-99.............3.3

2000-09.............3.1

2010-15.............3.2

2016-22.............2.8

Time to sort out daft U-20 anomaly

If common sense is to have a day out at GAA Congress on Saturday, there will be 100 per cent support for a proposal to amend the rule regarding U-20s’ participation in senior inter-county championships.

As it stands, a player cannot play in the U-20 championship if he has featured – even as a sub – with the senior team in the same year. It means that the All-Ireland U-20 campaign doesn’t always have the best players from various counties, thereby diminishing the competition.

The rule was introduced to protect U-20s from burnout but, as was repeatedly pointed out last year, there’s no need for such a hardline stance when cooperation between managers would suffice.

Ultimately, it’s the top U-20 players who lose out as they can’t be part of the squad in their own age grade if they have played senior for even a few minutes. Effectively, they are being denied the chance to achieve something special because of their talents.

That’s perverse.

Lilywhites already in pressure cooker

Of all 32 teams in the NFL, Kildare are under most pressure heading into Round 3. Judging by local media, the 13-point defeat by Cork, widely regarded as their worst for many years, has left the natives very restless as they realise that not only is promotion from Division 2 almost certainly a lost cause already, but that unless a massive improvement is shown against Clare on Sunday, there’s a distinct possibility Kildare could be sucked into a relegation battle.

That would have implications for their prospects of reaching the round-robin stages of the restructured All-Ireland championship. Defeat by Clare – who have beaten Kildare in their last two league clashes – would leave the Lilywhites pointless, with Ulster champions Derry next on the difficult rota.

Worrying times for Glenn Ryan and his squad, who started the season with high hopes of being in the promotion mix. Clare, under Colm Collins, won’t be accommodating hosts.