Lack of goals is making hurling boring – and hurling should never be boring

Martin Breheny

An umpire raises the green flag to signal a goal during a hurling match

Jason Forde scored 1-15 for Tipperary against Kilkenny last Sunday, a return that was enough to win 11 All-Ireland finals between 1978 and 2004.

It took several players to accumulate those returns but in Nowlan Park one man hit 16 scores from frees, ’65s, open play and a sideline cut.

