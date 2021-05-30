| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lack of energy a worry for Wexford, who could still be haunted by 2019 loss

Brendan Cummins

Comment

Paul Morris of Wexford in action against Michael Carey of Kilkenny during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Nowlan Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paul Morris of Wexford in action against Michael Carey of Kilkenny during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Nowlan Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul Morris of Wexford in action against Michael Carey of Kilkenny during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Nowlan Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul Morris of Wexford in action against Michael Carey of Kilkenny during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Nowlan Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

There’ll be an awful lot of head-scratching done in the Wexford hurling camp this week after what we witnessed on Sunday.

Yes, they had their issues in the build-up, but Davy Fitzgerald won’t be into excuses, and I don’t think he sent that team out over-trained. I think they went out to see where they were at and got a rude awakening.

Looking at them now, I can’t help but think back to that All-Ireland semi-final in 2019, and wonder how deep that scar is from the loss to Tipperary. When you lose a game you feel you should have won, it lives with you. Unless you’re a team that has a tradition of winning loads of All-Irelands, it can be hard to let go.

Most Watched

Privacy