There’ll be an awful lot of head-scratching done in the Wexford hurling camp this week after what we witnessed on Sunday.

Yes, they had their issues in the build-up, but Davy Fitzgerald won’t be into excuses, and I don’t think he sent that team out over-trained. I think they went out to see where they were at and got a rude awakening.

Looking at them now, I can’t help but think back to that All-Ireland semi-final in 2019, and wonder how deep that scar is from the loss to Tipperary. When you lose a game you feel you should have won, it lives with you. Unless you’re a team that has a tradition of winning loads of All-Irelands, it can be hard to let go.

If you believe you had a special bunch of players and a huge opportunity, then not taking it can haunt you.

What worried me most about their showing on Sunday was how similar they looked to the game against Clare in Portlaoise last November. They didn’t have the energy they needed to play their game.

Kilkenny took the Tipperary slant of conceding the puck-out and defending from the Wexford ’45 back, and Wexford simply didn’t know what to do. The real oil in their engine is support runners off the shoulder but they had none and were quickly all out of ideas during that first half.

Kilkenny made them play the game they wanted, a long-ball game, but when Wexford tried to do that they simply couldn’t – they don’t have the players for that style.

In the opening two quarters, Kilkenny’s work rate was so good that Wexford ended up going sideways and backwards, and when that’s happening against Kilkenny and you go long, their backs are waiting to sweep it up and run it back. Then when Kilkenny go long – with Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen – the ball sticks.

That’s the difference: they had more fellas to anchor the play.

Wexford need to get Lee Chin more into the game. When he’s involved, Wexford are playing well and when he’s not, they’re in bother.

We had it with Lar Corbett in 2010. The forwards had a discussion with the midfielders and the half-back line: how are we going to find Larry?

He was so good at finding space, sometimes our fellas couldn’t spot him, and it’s the same for TJ Reid, who almost outscored Wexford on his own on Sunday.

When Kilkenny get the ball, Reid is so good at finding space, and Lee Chin could potentially do the same but Wexford players need to have their eyes peeled to find him.

If you’re trying to do what Wexford are, you’re working off emotion and a belief you can break through the glass ceiling. But a clipping like this can sap a lot of that from your system.

Back in 2019, I knew Wexford were going places when they were fighting on their backs in Nowlan Park against Kilkenny in a Walsh Cup game – the energy and the fight was visible.

But in the first half on Sunday there was none of that anger. They just let it happen. That’s not where Wexford need to be if they’re going to do something this summer because you can’t just turn it on in a few weeks’ time and say, ‘This means everything today.’ It doesn’t work like that.

As for Kilkenny, they remain the one constant in our game – doing what they do so often that we take it for granted. The question for opponents: can you keep wide enough and attack down the flanks? That’s what can expose them, but what they won’t be found wanting for are the basics: hooking, blocking, tackling.

Now that Colin Fennelly and Richie Hogan aren’t playing, it gives others an opportunity and that’s good for their overall progression. Sometimes if players are around too long it can stunt the growth, but Brian Cody is very good at giving players a chance.

If it doesn’t work out, people think he’s ruthless, but at the end of the day you’ll get an opportunity in that team and on Sunday a couple of players seized it, with the likes of Billy Ryan, Darragh Corcoran and Adrian Mullen showing they can also be regulars.

Corcoran did really well at wing-back, throwing blocks in the first half that summed up the game. It became huge work for Wexford to get a score whereas Kilkenny could isolate a Wexford defender, catch the ball over his head, then get pulled down for a free. Wexford, meanwhile, were relying on an overlap but when the energy wasn’t there to create it, they were cooked.



It’s only the league, of course, but the signs are there that Kilkenny will continue to turn up every time. They have ball-winners, they have options, and they’ll almost certainly meet Wexford again in the Leinster semi-final. I think they’ll have enough to beat them and they’ll be a long way down the road at that stage.

With so little between the top teams, they’ll feel fully capable of getting back to the summit.