Limerick's Kyle Hayes was named RTE Man of the Match for today's All-Ireland hurling final after starring in the Treaty men's first All-Ireland title since 1973.

Limerick's Kyle Hayes was named RTE Man of the Match for today's All-Ireland hurling final after starring in the Treaty men's first All-Ireland title since 1973.

Kyle Hayes wins man of the match award, Limerick dominate the Sunday Game best XV, but a Galway man was their hurler of the year

The top three players from today's game for Sunday Game panellists Eddie Brennan, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Donal O'Grady, Cyril Farrell, Ken McGrath and Jackie Tyrell were Galway's Joe Canning, Declan Hannon and Hayes.

The centre-forward chipped in with four points from play and nullified the influence of Galway's Gearoid McInerney.

The Sunday Game panel also picked their best XV from one of the greatest championships ever.

Limerick had seven representatives, Galway had three, two Claremen, two Rebels and Kilkenny's sole representative was goalkeeper Eoin Murphy.

Padraic Mannion of Galway was unanimously chosen as the Hurler of the Year by the Sunday Game panel. Interestingly, Gearoid McInerney was the Sunday Game Hurler of the Year 12 months ago but he wasn't shortlisted for the top gong when it came to the All Stars later that year.

The three nominations for save of the year were all from Murphy and his acrobatic effort in thwarting Aaron Gillane in the quarter-final was chosen.

Shane O'Donnell's solo goal in the All-Ireland semi-final replay was selected as the goal of the year.

Tom Morrissey's score at the end of the victory over Kilkenny was named the point of the year.

The Game of the Year was the Clare-Galway drawn game in Croke Park.

The Sunday Game moment of the year was Peter Duggan's amazing solo point against Galway in Croke Park.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year:

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Sean Finn (Limerick) Daithí Burke (Galway) Richie English (Limerick)

Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick) Declan Hannon (Limerick) Padraic Mannion (Galway)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Peter Duggan (Clare) Joe Canning (Galway) Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) John Conlan (Clare) Seamus Harnedy (Cork)

Online Editors