Kyle Hayes to sit out Limerick’s Munster SHC clash with Waterford

Limerick's Kyle Hayes will sit out Saturday's Munster SHC second round game with Waterford as a precaution after picking up a slight hamstring strain in last weekend's win over Waterford.

Hayes, switched to full-forward for the game, has been excluded from the 26-man squad with his place going to Na Piarsaigh's Conor Boylan instead.

Otherwise the team is the same with Adam English, a member of the U-20 team that defeated Cork midweek, taking Hayes' place in the squad.

Hayes was the subject of some speculation prior to the win over Cork that he was an injury concern but showed no ill-effects to score another spectacular goal.

Limerick had named David Reidy to start the last day but he was replaced beforehand by Mike Casey and Casey is now named to start after a fine impact in his first championship game back since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, there are renewed hopes that a resolution to the venue impasse for the Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry can be found in the coming days.

Kerry are believed to be open to playing the game in Páirc Uí Rinn, despite a historical agreement between the counties that senior championship games between them can only be played in either Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Killarney.

Munster have fixed the game for Killarney on May 7 because Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable and Páirc Uí Rinn is deemed not to have a sufficient capacity for the game.

Munster may still feel however that the game has to remain in Killarney or go to a neutral venue to accommodate the crowd they expect.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, C Boylan, G Mulcahy.