Kyle Hayes has been recalled to the Limerick team to play Tipperary in the third round of the Munster SHC after recovering from injury.

Hayes sat out the second round win over Waterford but the break has seen him recover to take his place at full-forward where he started against Cork in the opening round and scored another trademark goal.

This time Limerick name Hayes at No .14 with Cathal O'Neill replacing Cian Lynch, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Munster Championship with a hamstring injury, at centre-forward.

There is further good news for the All-Ireland champions with Seamus Flanagan's recovery from a hand injury that ruled him out of the first two games.

Meanwhile, Tipperary make five changes to their team for including Paul Flynn and Conor Stakelum in a championship setting for the first time.

An injury crisis that sees manager Colm Bonnar without up to six potential starters, most recently John McGrath, James Quigley and Jason Forde from the defeat to Clare, has forced Tipp's hand, on top of a need to shake things up after such a poor performance last time out.

Barry Heffernan switches to full-back, pacing the way for a new look midfield pairing Paddy Cadell and Michael Breen together as Dan McCormack loses out.

Ger Browne and goalkeeper Barry Hogan, who replaces Brian Hogan, are also included. Browne made a big impact off the bench against Clare, scoring 1-3 after replacing McGrath who has a ruptured Achilles tendon.

It means Bonnar will have given championship debuts in this campaign to six players, Flynn, Stakelum, Craig Morgan, Quigley, Dillon Quirke and Conor Bowe who is also out injured.

Tipperary need to win the game to give them an outside chance of survival in the province.

Limerick (SH v Tipperary): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, K Hayes, G Mulcahy. Subs: B Hennessy, C Barry, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, R English, S Flanagan, R Hanley, O O'Reilly, D Reidy, P Ryan.

Tipperary (SH v Limerick): Barry Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, C Morgan; D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy; P Cadell, M Breen; C Stakelum, N McGrath, G Browne; J Morris, M Kehoe, P Flynn.