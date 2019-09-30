Kingston seals Rebel return as Cusack takes minor reins

Kieran Kingston looks set to return as manager of Cork's senior hurlers two years after leaving the role, while Dónal Óg Cusack has also been proposed as the Rebel hurlers' next minor boss.

Kingston will succeed John Meyler, who departed in July, and has been recommended for a three-year term with Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O'Sullivan part of his management ticket.

Cusack will take the minor reins on a one-year term and it will be a star-studded set-up with his former Cork team-mates Sean Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny part of the backroom team.

Rhode and Ferbane will meet in the Offaly senior football final in two weeks' time - their third final clash in the space of four years.

Ferbane booked their passage to the decider with an impressive 1-15 to 1-9 win over Edenderry on Saturday.

The sides were level at half-time at 1-5 each with Aidan Keenaghan grabbing the Ferbane goal before Cian Farrell replied close to the break.

Underage star Cian Johnson was once again to the fore for the Ferbane men as he gave an exhibition of point-taking with his side pulling away in the second half for a deserved win.

Reigning champions Rhode booked their spot with a hard-fought 2-9 to 0-9 win over Clara yesterday.

It was a fiery game with three red cards issued in the first half.

Thomas Deehan and Scott Brady saw red for Clara, while Conor McNamee was dismissed for Rhode in an opening half that also saw Rhodes' Niall McNamee and Brian Darby forced off with injury.

Rhode were still on top even without two of their main men and had a 2-5 to 0-2 half-time lead with Niall McNamee (before going off) and Anton Sullivan grabbing the goals.

Clara had a job on their hands in the second half and Rhode did enough to keep the scoreboard ticking over as the Clara men staged a strong revival.

While Ferbane will be looking for their first title since 1994, Rhode will go into the final looking to complete four in a row in the Faithful County.

Ferbane have already beaten Rhode in the league final and in the group stages of the championship but Rhode in a county final will be a different proposition for the Ferbane men as they know too well, having lost three out of the last four deciders to their rivals.

