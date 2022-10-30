Kilruane remember Dillon Quirke in moment of triumph after stunning second-half rally seals Tipperary title

After the presentation and manifold hugs and backslaps that followed Kilruane MacDonaghs’ first Dan Breen win in 37 years at Thurles yesterday, their manager Liam O’Kelly took his players to the spot near the town goal where Dillon Quirke collapsed when they met Clonoulty/Rossmore earlier in the championship.

There they all formed a circle, getting down on bended knee, with one arm holding aloft a red helmet as a mark of respect to the late Tipperary hurler. His tragic death will always hover over the 2022 championship and the hurling year in general. This was a fitting end, in a sense, and certainly a deeply poignant one.

O’Kelly said that the first person over to congratulate him at the end was Dan Quirke, Dillon’s father. The whistle was a sweet-sounding one for the north Tipp club, who last won in 1985, when going on to add Munster and All-Ireland titles.

They went back to Thurles after last weekend’s draw as outsiders against the team that won dramatically for the first time in 2020, but their victory was entirely deserved – inspired by a commanding second-half performance.

Trailing 0-7 to 1-9 at the interval, having faced the breeze, there was little hint of what was to come, even though O’Kelly said the mood in the dressing-room at the midpoint was calm. In the second period they outscored Kiladangan 2-13 to 0-7.

“I’ve spent most of my life dreaming of playing in a county final,” said Niall O’Meara, the team’s centre-back, who picked up the man of the match award afterwards.

“I’ve won All-Irelands with Tipp but this is right up there because I’ve been playing with my friends all my life and my family and every year when things went bad with Tipp or good with Tipp I had them to come back to.

“So what can I say? It means everything. There’s a lot of people looking down on us today and smiling. And we are absolutely over the moon. I visualised it yesterday and thankfully it came true.

“I’m drained but very, very happy. What can I say about the group? Eoin Hogan (wing-back) did three cruciate ligaments. But players never stopped believing we’d get here.”

In the second half they showed greater hunger and efficiency, with even Kiladangan’s Bryan McLoughney starting to falter, with three missed frees in the third quarter. All year Kiladangan have been struggling to find a consistent formline and they experienced the same turbulence here after half-time.

In the first half McLoughney hit six points, five from dead balls, and won a seventh-minute penalty which Barry Hogan, the county goalkeeper, failed to covert, his shot diverted on to a post by Páidí Williams.

Kiladangan were swifter out of the blocks, building an early lead, and went five points clear when midfielder Tom O’Meara took a pass from his brother Dan to rattle the net in the 16th minute.

Kilruane were making little headway up front, with Willie Connors, not long back from injury, eventually replaced and Cian Darcy tightly marked by Daragh Butler.

Cleary scored five of their seven points from frees and they never threatened a goal. But after the interval, they found space that had been absent and Darcy flourished, finishing with 2-2 from play.

In the opening 10 minutes after the interval they went at Kiladangan and outscored them 0-6 to 0-1 to draw level. Two minutes later, Darcy fired them in front for the first time and his goal six minutes later, after being picked out by Jerome Cahill, opened a four-point lead. From there to the finish the closest Kiladangan could get to was three points.

“We had the bit of a breeze and we felt we just tried to widen our forward line and create a bit more space, which we did, and we created a couple of goal chances and thankfully we took them,” said O’Meara of the interval discussions.

There were fresh nerves for their followers when late points by Paul Flynn and Tadhg Gallagher left just a goal between the teams with normal time up. But in the second minute of injury-time Darcy rifled a powerful shot past Hogan to clinch the title, capped with a pointed free by Cleary, his 11th score of the day.

“I’m not originally from the parish and I’m not an expert on hurling but I’ve a group of guys in the changing room who I do know will go to war for me every day,” said winning manager O’Kelly, whose son Kian was an abrasive presence up front.

“The bond there is unreal. That’s why I had the moment there to remember Dillon Quirke and that tragedy in August. We’ve gone from strength to strength despite the following week losing Craig Morgan, our talisman player.”

Morgan has been sidelined with a cruciate injury suffered while playing against Nenagh Éire Óg. He’ll be forgiven if he tossed his crutches in the air on this liberating day.

Scorers – Kilruane MacDonaghs: W Cleary 0-11 (10fs); C Darcy 2-2; S McAdam (1 sl) 0-2; M O’Neill, A Morgan, J Cleary, C Austin, K O’Kelly 0-1 each. Kiladanagan: Bryan McLoughney 0-8 (5fs, 1 ’65); T O’Meara 1-1; P Flynn 0-3; B Seymour 0-2fs; D O’Meara, T Gallagher 0-1 each.

Kilruane MacDonaghs – P Williams; K Cahill, J Peters, A Morgan; J Cleary, N O’Meara, C Austin; E Hogan, M O’Neill; W Cleary, S McAdams, K O’Kelly; T Cleary, J Cahill, C Darcy. Subs: S Hennessy for Peters (47).

Kiladangan – B Hogan; D Butler, J Quigley, D Sweeney; D Moran, A Flynn, D McGrath; T Gallagher; T O’Meara; S Hayes, J Gallagher, P Flynn; W Connors, D O’Meara, M McLoughney. Subs: D Flannery for Moran (32); B Seymour for Connors (44); J Loughnane for T O’Meara (49); R Gleeson for Hayes (55); M Cleary for D O’Meara (59).

REF – C Doyle (Silvermines)