Kilmallock point their way to Munster SHC final after first half blitz of Midleton

Sam Quirke of Midleton in action against Graeme Mulcahy, left, and David Woulfe of Kilmallock during the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

A rising tide lifts all boats and in Limerick the flood plains are well saturated at this stage.

Mirroring their county team during the summer, Limerick's new champions Kilmallock exerted almost complete dominance over their Cork counterparts Midleton, blowing them away with a snappier, more aggressive approach that allowed them to take a commanding interval lead.

Midleton did get back at them, 'winning' the second half 1-6 to 0-7 and were going for goals throughout the last quarter which may have impacted the scoreboard further but in reality the result was never in doubt as Kilmallock advanced to a first Munster club final since 2014.

Micheal Houlihan led the line superbly for the Tony Considine-managed side, showing some of the traits of his father, the Limerick midfielder of the 1990s Mike, with his commitment in pursuit of the ball.

But his radar was working too, landing 0-11, seven from frees, with a performance that Limerick manager John Kiely is sure to pick up on.

Around him the veteran Gavin O'Mahony was an effective target man at full-forward line, stripping Midleton defenders twice in the first half to create points.

The dominance of their defenders was most pronounced. Midleton drew players out from their full-forward line to create space but it didn't work as Liam English, Philip O'Loughlin and O'Brien lorded it.

Midleton's performance will once again raise questions about Cork success beyond the county. While the Rebels' senior championship is competitive within, the fact remains that since Newtownshandrum's 2009 success, no other Cork club has lifted a provincial senior title while only two clubs, Erin's Own in 2006 and Glen Rovers in 2016 have even made a final.

It was evident from early on that this match was only going one direction, Paudie O'Brien's point within seconds of the throw in laying down a firm marker.

By the first water break they were 0-6 to 0-2 clear and by the break that had extended to 0-12 to 0-3.

Midleton did have a goal chance very early in the second half when Garan Manley almost scored from a goalmouth scramble and Tommy O'Connell did eventually punch through for the game's only goal on 59 minutes, a mere cosmetic effect on the scoreboard.

Kilmallock didn't come to scoring a goal and will be a little disappointed that they didn't press on more after the break.

Scorers -

Kilmallock – M Houlihan 0-11 (7fs) O O'Reilly 0-2, G Mulcahy, P O'Brien, R Hanley, K O'Donnell, B Hennessy (f), C Hanley all 0-1 each

Midleton - C Lehane 0-6 (3f), T O'Connell 1-0, C Beausang, S O'Meara, P O'Keeffe all 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Kilmallock: B Hennessy; L English, M O'Loughlin, D Joy; P O'Brien, C O'Connor, Philip O'Loughlin; R Hanley, A Costello; M Houlihan, O O'Reilly, D Woulfe; G Mulcahy, G O'Mahony, K O'Donnell.

Subs: Paddy O'Loughlin for Costello (55), C Hanley for Woulfe (58), R Egan for O'Donnell (60), C Stanton for O'Brien (60), B Daly for English (64)

Midleton: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, C Smyth; S O'Leary Hayes, T O'Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Lehane, P White, S O'Meara; G Manley, C Beausang, L O'Farrell.

Subs: S O'Farrell for Haughney (36), A Quirke for Manley (43), A Mulcahy for White (43), P O'Keeffe for O'Meara (48).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary)